Five Ole Miss Players Who Could Become National Stars Early in the 2026 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels are entering the 2026 season with a talented roster. Pete Golding did a tremendous job of retaining top players but also adding through the transfer portal.

There is a likely chance that Ole Miss will get overlooked amongst the SEC's top programs. It happened last year, and the Rebels soared to the College Football Playoff semifinal on an inspirational run.

However, there is star power in Oxford, and it may not be long before some players reintroduce themselves or emerge in the spotlight.

Suntarine Perkins

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins celebrates a defensive play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Suntarine Perkins will enter his fourth season in Oxford. He recorded 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 41 solo tackles, and an interception as a junior. He's been recognized by the conference for several preseason accolades.

Perkins is a versatile edge rusher and has been a steady presence on that Ole Miss defensive line. Of course, Perkins isn't an unknown quantity, but more people will learn his name if he can be the guy Rebels' fans anticipate this season.

Deuce Alexander

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander catches a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander is the wide receiver with the most returning production from last year. He caught 44 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he becomes Trinidad Chambliss' top wide out.

Having a full offseason to work with Chambliss will certainly help. The touchdown production should increase, and he has an opportunity to have a massive season.

Darrell Gill Jr.

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. celebrates after catching the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Syracuse transfer wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. has all the intangibles to be a breakout star for the Rebels. He recorded over 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, but improved quarterback play should bode well for the senior.

With the wide receiver room looking for production, Gill Jr. has a chance to emerge as a consistent target in the short game for Chambliss. He'll fly under the radar coming into the year, but college football fans will know his name soon enough.

Will Echoles

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Will Echoles is due for another tremendous year. He led all Power Four teams in pressures (39) and recorded five sacks.

He'll have NFL scouts fixated on him all season long, and with his impressive ability to get after the quarterback, Echoles will be an anchor for this Ole Miss defense.

Keaton Thomas

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keaton Thomas comes over from Baylor as an enticing addition to the linebacker room. He led the Bears in total tackles (99) and can fly across the field.

There is a lot to like about this Ole Miss defense, but Thomas could be the most intriguing player on that side of the ball. He can stop the run, drop in coverage, and can make the big play.

The coaching staff sang his praises this spring, and Rebels fans could be doing the same in a few months.

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