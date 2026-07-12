Why Ole Miss LB Suntarine Perkins is Poised For a Huge Senior Season

The Ole Miss Rebels have seen senior linebacker Suntarine Perkins play in 41 games across three seasons, and he has not disappointed.

The multi-position player out of Raleigh, Mississippi, has totaled 179 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks since 2023, and he enters his senior season as a focal point on the Rebels defense. Perkins has been used in a variety of ways in his time at Ole Miss, seen coming off the edge or even dropping back into coverage, but 2026 is his "money year" as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

What could make this season special for the Ole Miss defender? Let's dive in.

1. Suntarine Perkins Has Elite Versatility in Pete Golding's Defense

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perkins is primarily a linebacker/edge rusher, but he has been known to drop into coverage and cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks in that way.

He has tallied two interceptions in his career (including the one pictured above that came last season against South Carolina), but that doesn't tell the whole story. The fact that Perkins can move around on the field and fill roles that aren't simply rushing the passer means that he can be a difficult weapon to account for when offenses game plan for the Rebels this fall.

Perkins can come at an offense from many different spots on the field as his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame makes him the equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife for head coach Pete Golding. That versatility will come into play again in 2026 as the Rebels hope to punch another ticket to the College Football Playoff.

2. His Pass Rush Skills Have Shown Up in Big Moments

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) strip sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're an Ole Miss fan, you likely remember Perkins' huge fourth quarter sack of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton in last season's Sugar Bowl, a play that helped cement the Rebels' win and push them on to the CFP Semifinals against Miami.

That was just one instance out of many where Perkins has shown a tenacity in rushing the passer.

As mentioned above, Perkins has accumulated 18.5 sacks in his Rebel career (good for a loss of 135 yards from opposing offenses), and while a majority of those sacks (10.5) came in his sophomore season, that doesn't mean that he won't be called upon to get after quarterbacks again in 2026. His sack of Stockton in the Sugar Bowl was one of 4.5 sacks that Perkins accumulated last season, but that number is partially because he has help along the rest of the defensive front.

Names like Will Echoles and Kam Franklin along the defensive line will spend their fair share of time in opposing backfields this season, and that just makes Perkins' job that much easier as he plays from a variety of positions.

3. The Preseason Hype Train is Buying All the Perkins Stock in 2026

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) celebrates a defensive play against the Tulane Green Wave during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perkins has earned some Preseason All-America (Athlon, Phil Steele) and Preseason All-SEC nods in recent days as the calendar inches closer to the fall.

The national analysts are obviously buying into the hype that Perkins brings to the table, and he has a chance to make these predictions come true on the field in 2026. Again, this is a player who is entering his fourth year of college football, so the experience is certainly there, and the numbers back up what he has been able to accomplish so far. This is no longer just an athlete who led his high school to his state championship his senior year, but it's a star player who has helped Ole Miss reach the College Football Playoff, and he hopes to do it again.

4. The NFL Draft is Waiting

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebackers Suntarine Perkins (4) and TJ Dottery (6) react during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perkins could have gone to the draft after the 2025 season, but he elected to go for another year in college. Now, he has to make sure that decision pays off.

The linebacker coming back to Ole Miss is great for Rebel fans, but Perkins also has to think about his future, one that will likely land him somewhere in the NFL. If he can put on a show in another draft-eligible season, his chances of being a high pick will skyrocket and help his pocketbook when the time comes.

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