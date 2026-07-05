This One Number Could Decide Whether Ole Miss Makes the Playoff

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for an exciting 2026-27 season. The program has undergone some massive changes over the past season, but a lot of credit has to be given to Pete Golding for steadying the ship when things could've gone bad.

Typically, with a new coaching regime and several players departing the program, a rebuild is always on the table. That is not the case with this group. The expectation is to return to the College Football Playoff. The Rebels finished 13-2 and lost in the semifinal to the Georgia Bulldogs.

In a loaded SEC conference, can Ole Miss repeat last season's success?

The Transfer Portal Class is Top-10 in the Country

California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) reacts after a blocked field goal attempt. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per 247Sports, the transfer portal class is ranked number two with 29 commits. How these players gel with the returning guys will be the biggest factor for this season. It's one thing to have elite players enter the program, but how they develop into their role will be the bigger question.

Retaining quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy was a massive momentum swing for the Rebels. They guided one of college football's best offenses, leading the SEC in yards per game (489.7) and averaging 176 yards on the ground.

Through the portal, they added wide receivers Darrell Gill Jr., Johntay Cook II, and Horatio Fields. They were able to bring back key contributors, but it'll be intriguing to see how the new pieces fall into place.

The defense brought back Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoles, but they'll be leading a unit with a lot of new faces. Again, Golding can bank on his returning veterans to produce at a high level, but if the transfer portal players can't live up to expectations, it could spell trouble for the Rebels.

The Low Turnovers From Last Season Cannot Change

Ultimately, Chambliss is the difference-maker in 2026. He'll enter the year as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Part of what made him successful last year was the low turnover rate. Chambliss only threw three interceptions last season.

The schedule dictates some extremely stiff competition, with games against Texas, Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma. A lot of these games could come down to the wire, and the turnover battle could be the key. If the Rebels are able to protect the football as well as they did a season ago, their chances of making the CFP skyrocket.

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