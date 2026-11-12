Five Ole Miss Players Who Could Decide Everything for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Coming off a crushing 42-7 loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to bounce back with a win this week against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The loss to Georgia was the Rebels' third loss of the season, which dramatically hurts their chances of making this season's College Football Playoff. However, the only way to keep their dwindling hopes alive is to win out, starting this Saturday against Oklahoma.

To secure the win on Saturday, Ole Miss will need some of its players to step up; here are five of them.

1. Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a tale of two seasons for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. For much of the season, Chambliss was considered a Heisman favorite and one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Unfortunately, in the last few weeks, he's seen a sharp decline in his play, particularly in what needed to be his biggest moments against Texas and Georgia.

Last week, Chambliss didn't even score a touchdown for the first time in his tenure as Ole Miss' starter. This week, against Oklahoma's defense, he's going to need to reverse the downward trend to help lead the Rebels to a win.

Oklahoma is leading the SEC in passing yards allowed per game with 170.7. If early-season Chambliss shows up, he can overcome Oklahoma's defensive talent; if it's the Chambliss we've seen the last few weeks, Ole Miss could be in trouble.

2. Horatio Fields

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Horatio Fields runs after a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Chambliss' recent struggles, wide receiver Horatio Fields has emerged as his favorite target in recent weeks. Last week, Fields caught eight passes for 96 yards, by far the best performance of any Rebel receiver.

It could be a difficult task for Fields to continue his breakout against Oklahoma's strong pass defense, but he's been the most consistent pass catcher in recent weeks, having 19 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns in the last four games.

Expect Chambliss to target Fields a lot on Saturday.

3. Shekai Mills-Knight

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Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight runs the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since Kewan Lacy dislocated his shoulder and began missing games, running back Shekai Mills-Knight has stepped up as his main replacement. Mills-Knight has rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown and 52 yards and a touchdown in Ole Miss' two most recent games. Against Georgia, he was responsible for the Rebels' only score.

If Oklahoma manages to limit Chambliss and Ole Miss' passing offense, the Rebels could turn to Mills-Knight to get the run game going, as Oklahoma's run defense is not as strong as its pass defense, although the team is still solid against the run. Oklahoma is the seventh-best team against the run in the SEC, giving up 122.7 rushing yards per game.

Mills-Knight has yet to truly have a breakout game. The best time would've been last week against Georgia; the next best time is this Saturday against Oklahoma.

4. Blake Purchase

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown scrambles away form Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss' defense took a beating against Georgia, but it doesn't change the fact that they had been on an upward trajectory, particularly against unranked teams. Oklahoma is unranked and has the worst SEC rushing offense, averaging just 110.9 rushing yards per game.

Oklahoma will need to pass the ball efficiently, and the quickest way to disrupt that is through pass rushing. Ole Miss' best pass rusher is Blake Purchase, who has 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season. Purchase leads the Rebels in both categories.

If Purchase can get to Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, he could help erase an Oklahoma offense that has been struggling for much of the season.

5. Nick Cull

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Peal runs against Mississippi Rebels safety Nick Cull and safety Anthony Robinson III during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mateer's favorite target this season has been wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III, who has caught 49 passes for 625 yards and four touchdowns. Sategna is tied with tight end Rocky Beers for the most receiving touchdowns on Oklahoma, and Sategna leads the team in catches and receiving yards.

Sategna lines up in the slot most of the time. Ole Miss' starting nickel corner this season has been Edwin Joseph Jr., who's missed the last few games with a leg injury. Nick Cull will take his place and will be the primary defender covering Sategna.

Cull has two interceptions this season, tied for the most on Ole Miss, and has impressed in relief of Joseph. He'll need arguably his best day of the season while covering a weapon like Sategna.

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