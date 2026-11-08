The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Ole Miss' Blowout Loss vs. Georgia

The Ole Miss Rebels were dominated on Saturday night, falling 42-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Ole Miss never had a chance. Georgia scored on its first offensive drive and never looked back.

This was an extremely disappointing result from Pete Golding's team. It's somewhat acceptable to lose a close game to the No. 2 team in the country. It's puzzling to trail by as much as 35 on your home turf.

Here is the good, bad, and ugly from the Rebels' Saturday night loss.

The Good: Shekai Mills-Knight and Horatio Fields

Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy's shoulder injury opened the door for Mills-Knight, and he took advantage of the opportunity. The freshman had 13 carries for 52 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Mills-Knight has emerged as an effective running back and was one of the lone bright spots on Saturday. He's played well in back-to-back games and appears to have earned Golding's trust.

Fields is heating up after a slow start to the season. The Auburn transfer posted a season-high in receptions (8) and yards (96). Unfortunately, his performance didn't affect the score, but it was nice to see someone contribute on the offensive end.

The Bad: Just About Everything Else

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where does one begin when evaluating this game? The Bulldogs gashed the Rebels' defense. Ole Miss allowed 13 BIG plays for 320 yards (rushes of 10+ and completions of 15+). Golding's defense can't seem to break this recurring habit of surrendering chunk plays.

The offense never established a rhythm. Trinidad Chambliss completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 170 yards and one interception. He also ended a streak of 21 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, falling one game short of tying Chad Kelly's record. He was also sacked five times.

The defense surrendered 295 rushing yards. This was an embarrassing performance by the Rebels, and the best thing they can do is flush this performance and move on.

The Ugly: College Football Playoff Hopes on Life Support

Ole Miss is 6-3, and its College Football Playoff hopes are on thin ice. It's increasingly likely a three-loss team will make the CFP, but the Rebels don't have any room for error.

Ole Miss will travel to Oklahoma and host Wofford and Mississippi State. This was the Rebels' final opportunity to improve their resume, and they were blown out at home. Fans threw items onto the field. It was a night to forget.

Ole Miss has no choice but to win out the rest of the way.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.