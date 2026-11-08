Tonight, the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels took an embarrassing 42-7 loss against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

In this bad of a loss, very few to none of Ole Miss' players impressed. However, some players' and coaches' stocks rose and fell more than others'.

Here are a few members of the Rebels whose stock was affected the most.

Hurt: Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting off with Ole Miss' most important player, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was bad today, completing 18 of his 34 passes for 170 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Considering Georgia was the Rebels' opponent in last season's Sugar Bowl, the best game of Chambliss' career, the quarterback needed to have a strong day to keep the Rebels competitive with Georgia. He didn't, and the Rebels got blown out as a result.

It's yet to be seen where Chambliss goes from here, but the past few weeks have been rough for the one-time Heisman hopeful.

Hurt: Deuce Alexander

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander runs after a catch as Auburn Tigers edge Da'Shawn Womack makes the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of a rough past few weeks, wide receiver Deuce Alexander hit a new low in the slump he's been in the past four games, not catching a single pass tonight.

Towards the beginning of the season, Alexander was one of the most electrifying players in the sport, and easily the best receiver on the Rebels roster. However, starting against Missouri, his production has nosedived, hitting rock bottom tonight.

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Similar to Chambliss, Alexander's path forward and draft stock are unclear. Unfortunately, at this point, even a return to early-season form is unlikely to make a difference for Ole Miss' playoff hopes.

Helped: Horatio Fields

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Horatio Fields catches the ball for a touchdown over Auburn Tigers cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the only players who truly impressed tonight was wide receiver Horatio Fields, who caught eight passes for 96 yards, leading the team by far in both categories.

Fields has emerged as Chambliss' new favorite target in the last few weeks, catching four touchdown passes in the three games prior to the one against Georgia. Although even he couldn't get things going for Chambliss and the Rebels tonight.

Hurt: Pete Golding

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This bad of a loss will always fall on the guy in charge; in this case, that's Ole Miss' head coach Pete Golding. Golding inherited a playoff-ready roster in his first full-time season as head coach and has now lost three games with three games left in the season.

Two of the three losses have been blowouts, losing by a combined 59 points to Florida and Georgia. For a defense-minded head coach who calls defensive plays, giving up 42 points in this important of a game is inexcusable.

Additionally, the hiring of offensive coordinator and play-caller John David Baker needs to be brought into question. Baker's offense has started slowly in nearly every game, and on multiple occasions, including tonight, it's been too slow to recover from.

Tonight needs to be a sign of major changes to come; if not, Ole Miss is headed back down the path towards mediocrity.

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