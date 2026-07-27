Finding a Balance Between DC and Head Coach for Ole Miss' Pete Golding

During SEC Media Days, the Ole Miss Rebels gave insight into what this season might look like for the team. One of the most notable changes is Pete Golding stepping into the head coach role.

The former defensive coordinator had mere weeks to respond to the role change during the 2025 season, from the Mississippi State Bulldogs game to the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane. Now that he has had months since the transition, many changes have occurred, though it hasn’t been easy.

The Mississippi coach demonstrated strength and resilience throughout the CFP and has adapted to the demands of leading the entire team, not just defense. As the team’s success now depends on him, his mentality has undergone a significant transformation.

Giving the Role to Who Deserves it

I asked Pete Golding how he’s changed since transitioning from defensive coordinator to head coach.



Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8VxIOf7nc3 — Caleb Salers (@calebsalersstm) July 22, 2026

One of the biggest challenges he faces might be relinquishing the defense he has worked so hard to strengthen. While head coaches can be primarily focused on either defense or offense, they are ultimately responsible for the entire team.

He needs to empower the defensive coaches to do their jobs. Delegation has been a gradual process, and letting go of control has introduced some complexities; however, it has become easier over time. The most difficult part might have been the dissociation and resisting the urge to micromanage every detail of the defense.

It was a process of finding where his focus needed to be and trusting his talented coaches to take charge of their respective roles, rather than hovering like a helicopter, ready to intervene at any moment.

On top of allowing coaches to do their job, he also has people to handle the “head coach stuff” so he can focus on recruiting and coaching football, a comment that perfectly captured the no-nonsense approach he is bringing to the role.

What Has Stayed the Same

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One point Golding made was that, when running the defense, it was his team; there were no distractions. What mattered was how the defense performed. Therefore, he didn’t need to significantly shift the team's mentality. While it was a change, the Rebel coach primarily had to adapt to a larger team with bigger goals.

Golding excelled in this aspect, as the principles and the passion remained consistent. Being a Rebel for three and a half years, he understood how things worked at Ole Miss and planned to stay, regardless of his role.

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