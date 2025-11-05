Florida Gators Head Coach Odds: New Favorite Emerges As Lane Kiffin's Odds Shift
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has his program sitting in the Top-10 of the College Football Playoff rankings, but it hasn't stopped the recent buzz tied to his future in Oxford.
Kiffin remains a top target for both the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers gigs with both programs parting ways with their head coaches this fall.
No. 7 Ole Miss has tuned out the outside noise to this point after moving to 8-1 on the season following a Week 10 win over South Carolina, but the "Kiffin to Florida" buzz continues swirling.
"Of course I've been talking with Jimmy (Sexton) and I'm going to be proactive with working out a deal with Lane and Jimmy," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter told the Ole Miss Spirit last month. "I'd love to get something done like Indiana did with Curt Cignetti before the silly season starts.
"We'll see. I believe Lane's happy here, but you never know what can happen with coaches. That's why I'm being proactive in this process."
BetOnline has updated the odds for the next Florida Gators head coach with Kiffin's odds seeing a significant jump.
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds:
- Eli Drinkwitz (-110)
- Lane Kiffin (+200)
- Jedd Fisch (+600)
- James Franklin (+700)
- Clark Lea (+900)
There has been significant shakeup to the Florida Gators next head coach odds with Kiffin moving from +375 to +200 overnight while Drinkwitz sits with the No. 1 odds.
For Kiffin, the Ole Miss shot-caller will have a significant decision to make in the near future on whether he remains in Oxford or departs for LSU or Florida.
“Right now, everyone in Oxford is saying, ‘We don’t bother Lane.’ I mean, they’re afraid of Lane. It’s a little bit Saban-esque. They won’t be afraid of him anywhere else,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
“Don’t believe that Lane is not considering these jobs, OK? I mean, we know Lane. He’s probably watching this right now, going, ‘I wonder what they’re saying about me right now.’
“I can’t tell you what he’s going to do, but it’s just a matter [of time]. I mean, Auburn came this close to getting him three years ago. The family finally said don’t go, but that’s changed now. I think Lane has another move in him. I just don’t know when it is or where it is, but it’s coming.”
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday for a Week 11 matchup against The Citadel. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
