Florida Gators Next Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Surging
The rumor mill continues swirling across college football with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stealing the spotlight once again as the coaching carousel heats up this fall.
Following the news of the Florida Gators and Billy Napier parting ways on Sunday afternoon, Kiffin quickly emerged as the No. 1 priority for the administration in Gainesville, according to multiple reports.
After a four-year stint in the Sunshine State where Napier went 22-23 with the Gators, the higher-ups made the move in relieving him of his duties this past weekend.
"[Sunday] I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Now, with Napier officially out, let the rumor mill heat up with multiple current and former head coaches being tied to the search.
BetOnline recently revealed the updated betting odds for which coach will take over as the decision-maker for the Florida Gators with Kiffin sitting atop the list.
The BetOnline Odds:
Kiffin +200
Brohm +300
Franklin +600
Drinkwitz +700
Freeman +800
Meyer +900
Fisch 10/1
Golesh 12/1
Key 12/1
Dillingham 14/1
Lashlee 16/1
Gruden 18/1
Sumrall 20/1
Brady 22/1
Lea 28/1
Campbell 33/1
Last week, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter stated that the program is eyeing a new deal with Kiffin - as Indiana did with Curt Cignetti - where they are proactively working towards getting the framework together.
On Sunday, Kiffin addressed local reporters in Oxford for his weekly Zoom press conference where he commented on the recent reports and buzz surrounding the Florida opening.
“That’s awesome that [AD Keith Carter] said those things, and I don’t take that for granted,” Kiffin said. “Extremely appreciative of how everyone’s been here. Keith, the chancellor, everybody. So, (I’m) flattered that that would even be being discussed halfway through the season. But I don’t deal with that.
“We’ve got a lot to do, obviously, with a top-15 matchup and back-to-back road games. And, you guys have done this for years with me. So, I think it just speaks a lot to — that we’re mentioned (with) these other things a lot — to where our program’s come and our players and our coaches, and really take those things as compliment. So they’re here again, I guess, and we have to stay focused and worry about this season.”
No. 8 Ole Miss and Oklahoma will square off in an SEC showdown on Saturday with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT from Norman.
