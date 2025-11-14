Florida Gators Offensive Weapon Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night for a primetime showdown against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
In a matchup that has had no shortage of drama leading up to game day, the Rebels will look to tune out the chatter and earn a win over a Southeastern Conference foe.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
The Gators saw one of their "great players" land on the SEC Availability Report on Thursday with the latest version being released.
Who's on the report? What's the latest heading into the Week 12 SEC clash?
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Florida Gators Availability Report:
Probable:
WR Vernell Brown III
ILB Myles Graham
Doubtful:
DL Caleb Banks
Out:
WR Eugene Wilson III
WR Dallas Wilson
ILB Ty Jackson
EDGE LJ McCray
DB Aaron Gates
DB Micheal Caraway Jr.
RB Ja’Kobi Jackson
DB Dijon Johnson
DB Javion Toombs
OL Roderick Kearney
Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III was added to the SEC Availability Report on Thursday where he was listed as probable.
The freshman wide receiver leads the Gators with 33 receptions for 473 yards on the season where he's "probable" will be one to watch heading into Saturday.
Ole Miss Rebels Availability Report:
Out:
LB Raymond Collins
Doubtful:
DT Jeffery Rush
Questionable:
DT Jamarious Brown
Lane Kiffin's Take: Tune Out the Chatter
“I haven’t even talked about it to them, and I think I’m pretty close to the players, where they walk by or they say something, you know, like, if it was on their mind, they’d make a joke or something,” Kiffin said of the coaching carousel buzz. “I don’t think it is. They’re very focused on what to do.”
“Again, I said it’s a different age nowadays, like when I addressed it a couple weeks ago. I certainly don’t think it was a distraction since. We won at Oklahoma, South Carolina, and played really well last week. This is kind of the world that we’re in.”
