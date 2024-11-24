Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway's Heroics Prove Too Much for Ole Miss Pass Rush
Ole Miss traveled to Gainesville on Saturday, losing a heartbreaker 24-17 against Florida thanks in large part to the efforts of Gator quarterback DJ Lagway.
The Ole Miss pass rush played a role in both the team's successes and shortcomings.
Regarded as one of the best units in the nation, the Ole Miss pass rush has been no stranger to national attention this season but fell below expectations Saturday.
The Rebels recorded only three sacks alongside five tackles for loss. While the Rebels were able to get to Gators quarterback DJ Lagway on occasion, it wasn't enough.
"He's very frustrating, but DJ Lagway, he's a great quarterback," said Ole Miss linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. in an interview postgame. "He's the leader of the offense, he made momentum plays, and knew how to extend them"
Lagway is a true freshman from Willis, Texas, and was ranked as a five-star prospect, and the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024 according to On3.
Despite dealing with a hamstring injury, the freshman phenom still completed 10 passes out of 17 attempts for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While he was limited in terms of rushing, Lagway was consistently able to out maneuver the Rebel pass rush, especially in the first half where he escaped the grasp of would-be tacklers and found a receiver downfield to set up a Gator score.
For the first time this season, the pass rush was beaten. While it stings for Ole Miss, especially after a potentially playoff-ending loss, it's an important lesson to learn going forward for not only the players, but Pete Golding and the Rebel's defensive staff.
Ole Miss is back in action on Friday against rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.