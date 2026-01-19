Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Potential Landing Spots For Elite RB

Poplarville (Miss.) running back Ty Keys has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists, he revealed on Monday.

Keys checks in as a Top-10 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-150 prospect in America with Ole Miss battling multiple heavy-hitters in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Louisville Cardinals, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and UCF Knights.

It's a strong list of finalists for Keys as he evaluates all options - with Ole Miss certainly emerging as a school to know in his recruitment.

Across Keys' junior campaign, he ran for 3,285 yards and 45 touchdowns amid his breakout season with his prep squad in 2025.

All Glory to God for these blessings https://t.co/zolSaXdxB3 — TK5⚡️ (@Ty_Keys5) January 18, 2026

In 14 games as a freshman in 2023, he ran for 1,222 yards and 24 touchdowns where college programs had him on their radar.

Through three years and 32 games, Keys has already logged 5,072 yards and 76 touchdowns after only playing in five games as a sophomore in 2024.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are firmly in the race for one of the state's top prospects as his locks in a visit schedule heading into the spring.

The 247Sports Evaluation: "MVP of the Mississippi 4A state title game where he carried the ball 23 times for 130 yards and a TD in Poplarville’s 29-28 victory over Louisville. Also had a 83-yard KORTD in the win. Missed 8 games due to a shoulder injury, but finished sophomore campaign with 101 carries for 565 yards and 7 TD, per MaxPreps.

"2023: Finished freshman campaign at Poplarville with 148 carries for 1,222 yards (8.3 YPC) and 24 TD. Added 21 tackles, a PBU and a FF on defense."

Keys has emerged as one of the top prospects in America with the coveted running back now trimming his list to 10 as the Ole Miss Rebels battle for his services in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

