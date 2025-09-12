The Grove Report

National Analyst Logs Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Clash

Lane Kiffin and Co. will take on the Razorbacks in Week 3, square off against a dynamic Arkansas offense.

Zack Nagy

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; ESPN analyst Greg McElroy talks to the media during media day before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at George R Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
No. 17 Ole Miss hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 with the Rebels looking to carry the momentum from last weekend's SEC win over Kentucky.

Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the Southeastern Conference clash 2-0 after wins over the Georgia State Panthers and Kentucky Wildcats, but the competition level will rise once again heading into the third game of the season.

The Rebels are expecting a dynamic attack on offense led by Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green as he looks to pull off the upset in Oxford.

"Very competitive team coming in that’s got a lot of really good players and obviously the most important thing for a good team is a quarterback and they’ve got a really special one that’s really good and really a problem," Kiffin said on Wednesday.

“So, we’re going to have our hands full with a defense that plays extremely hard and really, outside of our game for the most part, really held people down last year.”

Now, ESPN's Greg McElroy has logged his pick heading into the weekend with all eyes on the SEC showdown on Saturday night.

The Game Information: Week 3 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0

ESPN's Greg McElroy Weighs In: Ole Miss Earns the SEC Win

“Ole Miss has not generated a lot of takeaways. They forced just one turnover through two games,” McElroy explained on his show, Always College Football. “Now, Arkansas has shown the ability to pressure the quarterback and create turnovers — four sacks, two interceptions against Arkansas State by itself.

"Arkansas is 7-1 against the spread on the road since the start of last season. Arkansas is 22-11-1 against the spread as an underdog under Sam Pittman, 15-5-1 against the spread on the road under Pittman, and 13-4 against the spread as a road underdog.

“I’ll take Ole Miss, but I think this game will be closer than the experts think. I think it has a chance to be pretty high scoring and I like both offenses that’ll be on the field.”

Published
