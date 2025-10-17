Former Alabama Quarterback Predicts Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 Ole Miss will square off against a Top-10 Southeastern Conference foe in Week 8 with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs up next for the Rebels.
After navigating a strong start to the 2025 season, Lane Kiffin and Co. have firmly entered the College Football Playoff conversation with a 6-0 start to this point.
Heading into Week 8, the Rebels will look to further cement their postseason hopes, but a unique challenge will present itself at Sanford Stadium.
"We get a chance to play the premiere program in college football over the last five years. I think since COVID, they've had the winningest record in football and especially dominance in the regular season… It's a very challenging team to always play, especially [in Athens],” Kiffin said of Georgia Monday.
“So we're going to have to have a great week of preparation and prepare to go on the road in a very tough environment with elite players and a phenomenal coaching staff, led by Kirby (Smart) and what he's been able to do."
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, has locked in his pick ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Greg McElroy's Pick: Dawgs Get It Done
“I’m taking Georgia and I’m laying the points [-7.5] in this game,” McElroy said on his show, Always College Football. “I love what I’ve seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter. I don’t think they’re elite in the secondary, but i think they’re improving in the secondary.
“I think Ole Miss could become a little one dimensional. I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws.”
