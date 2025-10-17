The Grove Report

Former Alabama Quarterback Predicts Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Lane Kiffin and Co. are less than 24 hours away from game day in Athens, experts continue logging predictions.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

No. 5 Ole Miss will square off against a Top-10 Southeastern Conference foe in Week 8 with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs up next for the Rebels.

After navigating a strong start to the 2025 season, Lane Kiffin and Co. have firmly entered the College Football Playoff conversation with a 6-0 start to this point.

Heading into Week 8, the Rebels will look to further cement their postseason hopes, but a unique challenge will present itself at Sanford Stadium.

"We get a chance to play the premiere program in college football over the last five years. I think since COVID, they've had the winningest record in football and especially dominance in the regular season… It's a very challenging team to always play, especially [in Athens],” Kiffin said of Georgia Monday.

“So we're going to have to have a great week of preparation and prepare to go on the road in a very tough environment with elite players and a phenomenal coaching staff, led by Kirby (Smart) and what he's been able to do." 

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, has locked in his pick ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash.

The Game Information: Week 7 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Greg McElroy's Pick: Dawgs Get It Done

“I’m taking Georgia and I’m laying the points [-7.5] in this game,” McElroy said on his show, Always College Football. “I love what I’ve seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter. I don’t think they’re elite in the secondary, but i think they’re improving in the secondary. 

“I think Ole Miss could become a little one dimensional. I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws.”

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

