Former Ole Miss Superstar AJ Brown Takes Home First Super Bowl Victory
The Philadelphia Eagles took home their second Super Bowl in franchise history and second Super Bowl in seven years on Sunday, but taking home his first career Lombardi Trophy is former Ole Miss Rebels superstar AJ Brown.
Brown finished the game with three receptions and 43 yards, including a touchdown in the latter stages of the first half as the Eagles started to put the game out of reach.
This is Brown's second Super Bowl appearance, getting his revenge for just a few short years ago as he and the Eagles lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their first of back-to-back wins in the league's biggest game.
The Magnolia State native was also part of the coveted Gatorade dump as the game came to a close, along with fellow wideout Devonta Smith who poured the beverage on Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
The Eagles dominated all four quarters of the game and all three phases of the game as they defeated the Chiefs 40-22 after holding a 24-0 lead going into the half.
While the Eagles' offense had a great game, Brown made sure to give props to his defense in a postgame interview with NFL Gameday's desk.
"Going against a great quarterback like that, you've got to put pressure on them," Brown said. "We wouldn't be here without them."
Brown is now one of 17 Ole Miss alumni to appear in the Super Bowl since the turn of the century (and the third player with multiple appearances), joining the likes of Kris Mangum, Tutan Reyes, Derrick Burgess, Nate Wayne, Chris Spencer, Terrance Metcalf, Eli Manning (twice), Mike Wallace, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Michael Oher, Patrick Willis, Brandon Bolden (twice), and Mike Hilton.
Brown and the Eagles will now turn to the NFL Draft and free agency as they look to retain some key members from this season and continue to build on their Super Bowl champion team.