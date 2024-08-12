Four-Deep in the Quarterback Room? Taking a Look at the Ole Miss Signal Callers
Could the Ole Miss Rebels be four-deep at quarterback in 2024?
Perhaps AJ Maddox wouldn't be game-ready in his true freshman year, but head coach Lane Kiffin seems to be pleased with all his options. Let's take a look at each quarterback and their abilities entering 2024.
Not much needs to be said about Dart going into 2024. He is going into his third year starting for Lane Kiffin, something that doesn't happen much in the college game anymore, and after his breakout 2023 campaign, he is primed for Heisman Trophy-caliber year.
Dart is a huge reason this team looks the way it does, recruiting top talent to assemble one of the most talented rosters in Ole Miss football history. Kiffin also raves about Dart's leadership, something that those special players always seem to have, and on top of that, he has a full arsenal of weapons around him.
The key for Dart is to stay healthy.
Walker Howard is the only other quarterback on the roster with game experience as he appeared in two games at LSU and two last year for the Rebels. Howard and Austin Simmons have been in a battle for that QB2 job and the starting job come 2025. Expect that battle to continue all season long and into next spring and fall, unless one is thrust into a starting role at some point in 2024.
Howard has a solid pass delivery, and like Dart, he has a certain swagger about him. He is also mobile, which is always a plus in this scheme.
Howard also seems to be a team-first guy which always important within a locker room and the culture of the team.
Simmons has become a fan favorite for his early season outings for Mike Bianco at Swayze Field where he flashed with his mid-90s fastball. Simmons' season was cut short due to an elbow injury.
He has also flashed on the gridiron, and like his other counterparts, he looks the part. He's another quarterback with a great passing ability, and he can beat you over the top with a big arm and the ability to move the pocket. Simmons was a four-star out of high school and was coveted by some big-time programs.
His battle for the No. 2 spot continues, so it should be interesting to see how it plays out in the next few weeks before the Rebels take on Furman.
Throughout camp, head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. have been asked about the battle between Howard and Simmons, and while they haven't given a true answer, they are very quick to bring up how pleased they have been with all four backups, including Maddox.
Maddox is an athletic-bodied guy, but he still has time to grow into an SEC-caliber guy. The traits are certainly there. Kiffin flipped Maddox from Texas A&M in December, and the kid from Oak Grove (Miss.) H.S. graduated early and was on campus in January.
Maddox looks solid in camp, and Kiffin and Weis have worked with his progression from the spring into the fall.
Maddox should also be getting a lot of reps as he will possibly see some time practicing against the ones on the scout team offense.