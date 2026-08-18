Four Ole Miss Rebels Named Preseason All-Americans Entering 2026

Just a day after releasing its preseason top-25, the Associated Press announced its preseason All-America teams featuring four Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday.

Running back Kewan Lacy is the lone Rebel to make first-team All-America, joining Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, and wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Malachi Toney (Miami), and Cam Coleman (Texas), as the skill players.

Lacy, the former Missouri transfer, didn’t wait long before staking his claim to being the best running back in college football once moving to Oxford.

Preseason All-American Rebels

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his first season with the Rebels last year, Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and a SEC-best 24 touchdowns on 306 carries. All the while catching 29 passes for another 177 yards.

Playing in a Lane Kiffin offense known for its nuclear pace, and spread out formations, Lacy gave opposing defenses problems on the ground. His mere presence forced defenses to choose between committing more numbers to the box in hopes of slowing him down, or keeping an extra defensive back on the field to slow down the passing game.

The Rebels' offense only got more dangerous with the emergence of Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback. He, just two years removed from leading Ferris State to a Division II national championship in 2024, is opening the 2026 season as a preseason second-team All-American.

He arrived at Oxford as an expected backup for then-starting quarterback Austin Simmons. However, following an early season injury to Simmons, Chambliss assumed the reins to the Rebels offense and never released them.

Finishing top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting, while leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinal, Chambliss became a major story of college football.

He threw for an SEC-best 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 66.1 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 527 yards and eight touchdowns, excelling in the offense led by Kiffin and Charlie Weiss Jr.

He joined senior kicker Lucas Carneiro and defensive tackle Will Echoles as the three Rebels who made the second-team All-America list.

Carneiro, the hero of the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, as he went a perfect 2/2 on his field goal attempts, which included the 47-yarder to win it.

While Echoles finished first-team All-SEC last season with 68 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and five sacks. Leading an Ole Miss defensive line that proved to be disruptive.

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