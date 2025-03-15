Four-Star Ole Miss Rebels Target, Top-10 DL in America Visiting SEC Rival
Clayton (N.C.) defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil remains a priority tarrget for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment process takes off this offseason.
Stancil, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign after dominating the East Coast.
Now, he's reaping the benefits of his success with a myriad of schools turning up the heat for his services on the recruiting trail.
The long list of schools in Stancil's ear includes the Ole Miss Rebels.
But it'll be a battle for the coveted defensive line prospect with multiple SEC schools also pursuing the North Carolina native.
On Friday, Stancil made the trip to Baton Rouge to check in with the LSU Tigers for an unofficial visit.
He's become a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after moving into the Top-100 of On3 Sports' Recruiting Rankings at No. 87.
As it stands, Stancil has official visits set to Auburn (May 16-18), Miami (May 30-June 1), Penn State (June 6-8), Tennessee (June 13-15), and N.C. State (June 20-22).
Ole Miss will look to get the coveted back on campus sooner rather than later as they turn up the heat.
Ole Miss Pushing for Coveted In-State Defensive Lineman
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy currently ranks as one of the state's top prospects following an impressive first three seasons on the prep scene.
The Top-100 recruit recently wrapped up an impressive junior campaign where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
McCoy is a player multiple programs continue turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
McCoy is set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas A&M while also setting an unofficial visit schedule for the spring.
He was at LSU on March 7 and will also visit Florida on March 13, Miami on March 15, Ole Miss on March 22, Texas on March 29 and Texas A&M on April 5.
The prized prospect arrived in Gainesville on Thursday to begin an unofficial visit with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.