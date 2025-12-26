Frank Wilson Addresses Massive Decision to Depart LSU Tigers For Ole Miss Football

In what will serve as LSU interim Frank Wilson's final game leading the Tigers out of the tunnel, the program will take the field at NRG Stadium on Saturday night for a Texas Bowl clash against the Houston Cougars.

From there, Wilson will board a flight and make his way up to Oxford where he has officially made the decision to join Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff as a critical component moving forward.

Wilson has served as the LSU Tigers' running backs coach and associate head coach across the last four seasons, but once Brian Kelly was fired as the head coach, he was instantly elevated to lead the program.

Now, with Lane Kiffin officially making the move to become the LSU Tigers' next head coach, Wilson was ultimately not retained where he's since joined Ole Miss' staff.

Wilson will serve as Ole Miss' running backs coach, according to multiple reports, while also serving as a key recruiter for the program moving forward.

The coveted assistant addressed the media on Friday afternoon for a short press conference prior to LSU's Texas Bowl matchup against Houston where he dissected his thought process on the decision to join Ole Miss.

“We talked about it,” Wilson revealed. “We talked about ways that it could work out [at LSU]. Coach Kiffin was absolutely awesome the entire time in wanting to try and find a way to work it out. We didn’t come to that resolution, and so there were other opportunities out there.”

“Pete Golding is a guy who I’ve known for many years, from the time he concluded playing college football and was a young coach at Delta State Southeastern and then Southern Miss of course. Then, I had an opportunity to hire him back at UTSA.

"We’ve forged an even closer bond and mutual respect professional for one another, so when the opportunity came, he extended himself to me and I thought it was a great fit for myself and my family.”

Now, Wilson has made his move where he headlines a new-look staff in Oxford as the running backs coach as the new era of Ole Miss Football is set to get underway in 2026.

