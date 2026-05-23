Making The Case For Trinidad Chambliss As The SEC's Best QB

When Ole Miss brought in Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State, the expectation was that he had upside.

But the Rebels landed something more than that, as Chambliss has worked his way into conversations that he may just be the most complete quarterback in the SEC.

And the argument isn’t built purely on hype, but more on how efficient he is as a quarterback, with his adaptability and with his ability to elevate an offense when everything around him seems to be falling apart.

Chambliss might just be the best quarterback in the SEC.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a league where quarterback conversations are most often dominated by five-star recruits and top-end transfers, Chambliss presents a different case. He is not the flashiest storyline, but if the debate is centered around who gives his team the best chance to win at the highest level, his résumé deserves to be at the top.

Chambliss showed he could move from Division II football to the SEC without looking overwhelmed. All the differences — from speed and defensive complexity to just the pure elevation of weekly competition was massive. Yet his game translated. Because his game is built on decision-making, poise and controlled aggression.

In his first year at Ole Miss, Chambliss led the Rebels to the second most efficient offense in all of college football. He threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns on just three picks and also ran for eight more scores on 527 yards.

Now entering his sixth year of eligibility and his second year in the SEC, that production on top of his experience puts Chambliss into the conversation for the preseason SEC quarterback of the year.

Chambliss accounted for 4,464 total yards and 30 total touchdowns, making him one of the most productive all-around quarterbacks in the conference last year. And even more importantly, those numbers translated directly into wins. Ole Miss went 11-2 with Chambliss under center, and the Rebels operated as the most efficient offense in all of the SEC.

With only three interceptions across nearly 4,000 passing yards, Chambliss is also an elite decision maker. His interception to passing yards ratio is roughly one pick every 1,300 yards — an absurd level of ball security for a quarterback known for pushing the ball vertically as much as he can.

This is where Chambliss separates himself.

Some quarterbacks may be more complete prospects, or have a higher ceiling, or even having more arm power, but very few can match Chambliss’ combination of efficiency, total production and situational awareness he brings to the table.

And what Chambliss carries more than anyone else in the SEC coming into next season is arguably the most important one: the ability to win.

Winning has followed Chambliss at both Ferris State and at Ole Miss. In Oxford, he stepped into the SEC and led the Rebels to an 11-2 record as a starter while running one of the most efficient offenses in college football. Before that, he built a championship résumé at Ferris State, helping lead the Bulldogs to two Division II National Titles.

Is he the most naturally gifted quarterback in the SEC? That can be debated.

But if the conversation of “best quarterback in the conference” is centered around total production, efficiency, ball security, mobility and most importantly, winning, Chambliss has a legitimate case to be viewed as the best quarterback in the SEC.

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