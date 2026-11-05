Good and Bad News For Ole Miss on Initial SEC Availability Report

Ole Miss was able to get a big injection back into its lineup last week when starting left tackle Terez Davis returned to action against Auburn.

However, Ole Miss did experience some setbacks throughout the days leading up to its Week 9 contest, as linebacker Luke Ferrelli (ankle) and cornerback Jalyn Crawford (shoulder) dealt with injuries that limited them significantly against Auburn despite starting the game.

That said, in the initial availability report for this weekend’s top-10 matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia this weekend, both Ferrelli and Crawford (probable) seem to be a good to go. As expected, Ole Miss will also be without Kewan Lacy (shoulder) for a third game this season as he remains in the midst of recovery.

Wednesday’s full initial availability report from both teams can be viewed below.

Ole Miss

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jalyn Crawford (0) during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Kewan Lacy (OUT)

WR Izaiah Hartrup (OUT)

DB Edwin Joseph (OUT)

LB Ant Davis Jr. (OUT)

WR Kervin Johnson (OUT)

S Gerald Lacy Jr. (OUT)

OL Carius Curne (OUT)

WR Samari Reed (OUT)

DE Kam Franklin (QUESTIONABLE)

LB Keaton Thomas (QUESTIONABLE)

CB Jalyn Crawford (PROBABLE)

CB Cedrick Beavers (PROBABLE)

S MJ Preston (PROBABLE)

OL Terez Davis (PROBABLE)

Georgia

Oct 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart motions during the first half against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Amaris Williams (OUT)

WR Thomas Blackshear (QUESTIONABLE)

RB Chauncey Bowens (QUESTIONABLE)

TE Elyiss Williams (QUESTIONABLE)

ILB AJ Kruah (QUESTIONABLE)

S Tyriq Green (QUESTIONABLE)

DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (QUESTIONABLE)

WR Isiah Canion (PROBABLE)

“We kind of said Saturday Luke (Ferrelli) was banged up all week. (He) has been for a while with the ankle. (Auburn) was going to be kind of a game time decision on him. Felt like he could go start out the game, and then just didn’t feel like he was at 100% to be able to play efficient football,” head coach Pete Golding noted this week of Ferrelli’s injury. “So Tah’j (Butler) stepped in and played really well. I think he’s getting better every week, becoming more comfortable with the system.”

Going into Week 10 of the college football season, teams are bound to have some players nicked up. Golding’s Rebels are obviously no exception, but that’s not an excuse he’ll be using when Ole Miss is undermanned.

“The strength and conditioning component of that and the nutrition staff and all those type of things are a huge impact on that and trying to keep guys healthy,” Golding explained. “For us, it’s how many guys can we get in the off season in the summer and fall camp to play winning football? And so regardless of who’s in there and when and what game, can we trust them to do their job? I think that’s the thing that’s hard for some of these guys when they’re not getting early playing time. To still prepare like a starter and still practice like a starter, because you really don’t know when that time is going to be…You got to come in and go to work and prepare really hard. I think we got a lot of guys right now that are practicing the right way (and) preparing the right way. When they get the opportunity, they got to take advantage of it.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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