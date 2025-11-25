Greg McElroy Provides Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Buzz
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will return action on Friday for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the talk of the town is Lane Kiffin's future in Oxford.
The Rebels' shot-caller has remained non-committal to the Ole Miss administration with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators intensifying their pursuit for his services.
Now, with the 2025 regular season finale on deck this weekend, Ole Miss has provided a decision date for Kiffin.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
In what has emerged as a three-team race between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" have taken America by storm with "Decision Day" inching closer.
ESPN's Greg McElroy weighed in on where Kiffin may land ahead of Saturday's decision.
McElroy Weighs in on Kiffin's Decision:
“I think it is the best job in college football that is currently open,” McElroy said on Always College Football. “When you look at the candidates, it’s pretty obvious. It comes down to two. Lane Kiffin is number one.
"(He’s) going to be the number one candidate for a couple of different places, and I think Lane Kiffin is very interesting in this entire conversation, because Lane Kiffin is an elite coach, especially in the modern era. There’s no denying what he’s been able to create, not even just at Ole Miss, but even in the time that he was at FAU prior to that he won a lot of games.
“And I think with where the sport has gone, and kind of becoming a blend of the NFL and a blend of college football, there’s a little gray area between pro ball and amateur ball that we’ve always known about, right?
"There’s a little gray area now, and I feel like Lane Kiffin has found the right formula to having great success in the modern era by utilization of the portal being very attractive for skill position players like wide receivers and quarterbacks.”
McElroy's Prediction:
“I think all three are very much on the table right now,” McElroy said. There have been points in this process in which I thought for sure he was taking the Florida job. There have been points in this process in which I thought for sure he was going to stay at Ole Miss. I really believe that.
"I think he really has a great appreciation for what Ole Miss can provide him, because legacy, that’s the big thing that he can have at Ole Miss, is legacy … (But) I think Lane Kiffin is going to be the head coach of the LSU Tigers here at some point in the very near future … That will hurt for Ole Miss.
"For sure their program is in a far better position today to hire the next guy than they were prior to Lane Kiffin’s arrival. So I think Lane Kiffin is going to end up at all at LSU.
