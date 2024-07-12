Greg McElroy Releases Preseason Top 25, Includes Ole Miss in Top 10
The hype, or "Rat Poison," has hit an all-time high this offseason for the Ole Miss Rebels, and more fuel was added to the fire this week.
All throughout the offseason, college football analysts have voiced their opinions in the form of Top 25 polls and power rankings, and now former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has joined in on the party. You can view his preseason poll below.
McElroy has the Rebels at No. 7 in the country behind teams like Oregon, Texas, Alabama, and Notre Dame: big-time programs with success in the College Football Playoff era. Some other notable teams are included just behind Ole Miss, like two SEC foes in Tennessee and Missouri who are in similar situations as the Rebels, trying to solidify themselves as programs capable of competing in the highest levels of the college football.
Ole Miss has received tons of hype heading into 2024 and for good reason as the Rebels retained and added talent all over the field on the heels of an 11-win season. While the respect is nice, this does add a target on the back of the Rebels, a position the program hasn't been accustomed to in recent memory on the national stage.
The Rebels seem to have a very manageable schedule compared to some others in the SEC, but trips to LSU, Arkansas and South Carolina will be challenging. Ole Miss does get Oklahoma and Georgia at home, however, so the schedule does have a semblance of balance.
Can Ole Miss live up to the preseason hype and reach the 12-team CFP? The Rebels kick off the season on Aug. 31 as they welcome the Furman Paladins to Oxford, and the first road test will come in Week 3 of the season as they travel to Winston-Salem for a bout with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.