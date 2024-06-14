Three Games That Will Make or Break the 2024 Ole Miss Football Season
With talking season in full swing, the hype around the Ole Miss Rebels program continues to grow.
The college football landscape is changing, and the playoff is more accessible than ever, especially for a Rebels team who added and retained lots of talent from a team that won 11 games last year. Will a 10-2 Ole Miss team get in the playoff? Will the quality of losses come into play when the committee meets in December? What games could derail the Rebels in their quest towards the playoff?
When thinking about these questions, we need to look at the schedule. Let's take a look at some of the games that could make or break the Rebels in 2024.
at South Carolina -- Oct. 5th
The hype around this game started to heat up when the TV windows were released for the upcoming season, as this early October matchup was put in the flex window.
South Carolina is in flux with a couple of disappointing seasons in back-to-back years. Shane Beamer's name has been mentioned in hot seat talk, and the Gamecocks look to have given the keys to a first-year starter at quarterback in LaNorris Sellers.
On paper, the Rebels are the better team, but Williams-Brice Stadium can be a tricky place to play as the fans will be fired up, especially when former South Carolina wideout Antwane "Juice" Wells takes the field for Ole Miss.
This game also comes one week before the Rebels head to Baton Rouge. A win, and they are in business. A loss could potentially knock them out of playoff contention early.
at LSU -- Oct. 12th
If the Rebels want to make the playoff this season, this game feels like it has the most pressure riding on it. The Tigers' defense got embarrassed in Oxford last season, and Brian Kelly went to work overhauling his defensive staff, but he didn't overhaul the personnel on a unit that ranked 108th in total defense in the FBS.
If the Rebels are undefeated heading into this game and drop a close one on the road, they could probably survive in the eyes of the committee, but if they come into this game with one loss (like last season), this game is a must-win.
Death Valley will be fired up as Ole Miss will play the Bayou Bengals at night in Tiger Stadium, which not the best draw for coach Lane Kiffin and company.
A win here would clearly point the Rebels in the direction of an 11-1 record and maybe a trip to Atlanta for the SEC championship game.
vs. Oklahoma -- Oct. 26th
This one had "night game" written all over it, but alas, the Rebels and Sooners will kick off in an early window in late October.
This will be a great uniform matchup in Oxford, and Ole Miss will be coming off a bye week after they visit Tiger Stadium.
If you win this game and the one in Baton Rouge, the Rebels are likely to handle the Arkansas Razorbacks the following week to set up an undefeated matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Stay the course, take care of business, and the Georgia game in early November will be the biggest in school history.