Greg McElroy's Take: Ole Miss Football in the Polls, Alabama Crimson Tide Kicked Out

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are off to a 1-0 start after taking down Georgia State in a 63-7 win this past Saturday in Week 1 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Behind an impressive starting debut from redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, the Rebels jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Simmons finished 20-for-31 for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first career start.
Harrison Wallace III led the receiving corps with 130 yards and a touchdown on five catches, while tight ends Dae'Quan Wright and Caleb Odom each scored, combining for eight catches and 135 yards.
With the win, the Ole Miss Rebels come in at No. 20 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll while other analysts are also keeping the program in their personal Top-25 Power Rankings.
ESPN's Greg McElroy has Ole Miss at No. 22 in his Power Rankings with significant shakeup in Week 2.
One of note: The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to unranked.
McElroy explained on his show, Always College Football, why the Crimson Tide are out of the equation after Week 1.
McElroy's Take: Why Alabama Dropped Out
“Teams that dropped out of my Top 25,” McElroy said. “First one is Alabama, based on one week’s performance. Now, can Alabama still absolutely get back up? For sure. On a talent profile standpoint, is Alabama a Top 25 team? 100 percent, but I’ve got to see it to believe it.
"Same reason why I had Ohio State at eight going into the season. Same reason why I had some other teams ranked lower than others. Because I’ve got to see it to believe it.”
McElroy elaborated on why he took the Crimson Tide out of his poll with intensity on both sides of the ball needing an uptick.
“With Alabama, what I saw in Week 1, to me, did not warrant being in the Top 25. I want to see them be more physical at the point of attack offensively. I want to see them hold up better," McElroy said.
"When a linebacker’s one-on-one with a running back, I don’t want to see the running back win that battle. I want to see their linebackers play violent football. I want to see finish. Maximum effort at wide receiver, in the back end defensively.”
