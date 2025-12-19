Greg McElroy Stresses Advantages Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas A&M Have in CFP

All eyes will be on the College Football Playoff first-round matchups this weekend with the Ole Miss Rebels set to make their debut on Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In a matchup that will make history in Oxford, Pete Golding will take the sidelines as the new shot-caller of the program with an opportunity to lead the Rebels to a College Football Playoff victory amid a chaotic stretch for the program.

"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."

Ole Miss will have home-field advantage in this one with Oregon also set to host James Madison, Oklahoma preparing to host Alabama on Friday, and Texas A&M taking on Miami in College Station.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy dissected the importance of home-field advantage in the College Football Playoff and how it can impact the game during an appearance on Get Up.

McElroy's Take: Home-Field Advantage is Critical

“I think it’s a tremendous advantage for the defenses,” McElroy said. “No doubt about it, it’s hard to communicate on offense. But here’s the thing I don’t think enough people talk about… sometimes, especially when you’re expected to win, playing at home can be a little challenging.

"If all of a sudden you’re in a dogfight or you get off to a slow start, you can sense, as a player on the sideline, the crowd getting a bit restless. That might lead to you pressing a little bit. So, if you are a home team, it is imperative to start fast.”

“The longer the game goes and the tighter the game gets, that’s when the advantage can potentially start to work its way to the other sideline,” McElroy continued. “We didn’t see it last year because the matchups were so heavily tilted in favor of the home team.

"This year’s matchups, the road teams really have a fighting chance, especially the games involving Power-Four competition (Alabama/Oklahoma and Miami/Texas A&M).”

