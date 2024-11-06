Here's How Ole Miss Football's Defense Can Disrupt Georgia QB Carson Beck
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs face off in one of the biggest games of the college football season on Saturday. The Rebels need to win this game to stay in playoff contention, while the Bulldogs are aiming for a first-round bye.
One of the biggest keys for the Rebels and keeping their playoff hopes alive is Pete Golding's defense, specifically being able to disrupt the backfield. How can Ole Miss pull this off over the weekend?
The Rebels' main focus should not only be applying pressure to quarterback Carson Beck, but forcing the pocket to collapse. In the previous weeks against Florida and Texas, Beck has had a major interception problem, throwing six of them. Beck's decision making has been questionable, so forcing him to make quick decisions or extend plays outside the pocket will help the Rebels tremendously.
Beck has also seemingly been trying to do everything himself in the passing game, forcing balls downfield instead of taking shorter checkdown routes on his interceptions. Due to this, his accuracy has also decreased on some of these questionable throws, giving the defense a better chance for a deflection or interception.
The pressure of Beck needing to make throws in general will be important for Georgia to win this game because of the Ole Miss run defense, which is statistically the second-best rush defense in the NCAA, only allowing 82.2 yards a game. This puts the pressure onto opposing teams' quarterbacks and their game plans.
Not only has the Rebels rush defense been stellar this season, so has the pass rush. The Rebels lead the NCAA in sacks and sack yardage with 41 sacks on the season for 256 yards. The pass rush has been most notable in the last few weeks, recording 10 sacks with 15 TFLs against Oklahoma and eight sacks with 13 TFLs against Arkansas. This includes a strip sack which was recovered in the end zone for last week's first score of the game.
Still, despite the struggles that Beck has faced recently, Georgia has still found ways to win games. The game against Texas, Beck finished 23-of-41 passing for 175 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions, but Georgia still came out on top against the then-No. 1 team in the country by multiple scores.
There is not one thing for certain that will give either team the win on Saturday until the game is played, but the game planning and focus points of the week will definitely play factors. It all comes down to the execution.
The Rebels and Bulldogs will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, and it will be televised on ABC.