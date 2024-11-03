Ole Miss Pass Rush Dominates in 63-31 Beatdown of Arkansas
The Ole Miss pass rush has been no stranger to national attention so far this season.
The Rebels front seven sacked Arkansas quarterbacks eight times in a 63-31 beatdown of the Razorbacks. The Rebels recorded 10 last week against Oklahoma, and it's safe to say they picked up right where they left off.
Princley Umanmielen and TJ Dottery led the way with two sacks apiece with Zxavian Harris and Kam Franklin each recording one apiece. Suntarine Perkins, Jamarious Brown, and William Echoles each added half a sack for good measure as well.
It seems that in almost every game for the Rebels this season, the pass rush has been dominant. It's impressive to post eight total sacks in a game, but it's even more impressive to put up those numbers after reaching 10 the week before.
One thing is abundantly clear for defensive coordinator Pete Golding: this pass rush is among the best in the nation. Following up on the successes the rush has achieved will be crucial for the Rebels to take down Georgia next Saturday.
The Rebel rush has one thing that's helped them achieve this level of success this season: consistency. The Rebels now have 41 sacks on the year, and they are averaging 4.5 sacks per game. They will need another big performance next week in order to take down Georgia.
Even with seemingly big performances week-in and week-out, "consistency" was not something that head coach Lane Kiffin saw on Saturday from his front seven or the defense as a whole. He believes that Arkansas was able to break too many quarterback scrambles and big plays in the Rebel win, but the offense was clicking, so it didn't really matter in the end.
Razorback quarterbacks combined for 55 rushing yards and one touchdown on Saturday.
"We didn't play very consistent, but we did make some impact plays there and won the turnover battle," Kiffin said. "We've got to be more consistent in pass defense and in the rush lanes."
Ole Miss is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford next Saturday in a game that is huge for the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.