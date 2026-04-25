2026 NFL Draft: Ole Miss Football's De'Zhaun Stribling Heading To San Francisco 49ers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Ole Miss football wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is the first Rebel off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, going to the San Francisco 49ers with the first pick of the second round (33rd overall) on Friday night.

Stribling is the highest drafted wide receiver at Ole Miss since Laquon Treadwell went 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, and this marks the second consecutive season that the 49ers have taken an Ole Miss wideout – joining Jordan Watkins, who was taken in the fifth round in 2025.

Stribling is also now the highest-drafted Rebel by San Francisco since Hall of Fame linebacker Patrick Willis in 2007 (11th overall).

Stribling is now the eighth Rebel receiver since 2010 to go in the first two rounds alongside Treadwell, Dexter McCluster (2010, 36th overall, Kansas City Chiefs), AJ Brown (2019, 51st overall, Tennessee Titans), DK Metcalf (2019, 64th overall, Seattle Seahawks), Elijah Moore (2021, 34th overall, New York Jets), Jonathan Mingo (2023, 39th overall, Carolina Panthers) and Tre Harris (2025, 55th overall, Los Angeles Chargers).

The Kapolei, Hawaii native spent one season at Ole Miss in 2025, but was a crucial part of the Rebels' historic squad that made the CFP semifinals. Stribling closed out the 2025 season with 55 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns.

Two of those scores came in the Egg Bowl, but Stribling's most important catch of the season was a late 40-yard fingertip reception in the Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia – worth 28.2 percent in ESPN's Win Probability Added formula that helped setup Lucas Carneiro's game-winning field goal.

Stribling turned heads at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, running a 40-yard time of 4.36 with a broad jump of 10-7 as well.

Across his five year college career at Washington State (2021-22), Oklahoma State (2023-24) and Ole Miss (2025), Stribling ended with 2,964 yards receiving on 216 catches and 23 touchdowns.

*Courtesy of Ole Miss Football Athletics*

"Long-striding, vertical-access wideout with steady play and production. Stribling has good size and early acceleration to climb over the top of coverage but lacks short-area quickness to gain separation underneath," Stribling's NFL Draft profile says.

"His downfield ball skills are above average but he struggles to consistently carve out catch space and fight through contested-catch contact for tight-coverage wins. He has legit speed after the catch once he finds open grass.

"He’s also one of the most competitive run blockers in the WR class. Stribling projects as an immediate WR4 who could eventually work his way into a starting role."

More Ole Miss News:

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