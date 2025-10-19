How It Happened: Gunner Stockton Fuels Georgia Football Past Ole Miss Rebels
ATHENS, Ga. – The game saw seven lead changes and 78 combined points, but the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels couldn't hold off a late charge from the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs, falling 43-35 between the hedges on Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) and Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC) were in bitter competition for much of the game, as every drive until the late fourth resulted in either a Georgia or Ole Miss score.
But the Bulldog defense figured it out late, finally frustrating the Rebel offense to two straight three-and-outs and a turnover on downs to close the game.
Offensive Leaders
QB Trinidad Chambliss was effective at keeping the Georgia defense on its toes, going 19-of-36 passing for 263 yards and one touchdown while also leading Ole Miss in rushing at 42 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts.
RB Kewan Lacy also had two scores alongside 31 yards on 12 attempts, making him only the 18th rusher in Ole Miss history with 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season.
WR De'Zhaun Stribling had his best day as a Rebel with 96 yards on three catches – including a massive 75-yard score at the start of the third quarter that ranks as a career-long pass for Chambliss.
Defensive Leaders
LB Suntarine Perkins led the way with a season-high 10 tackles, one forced fumble and a half tackle for loss. Inside linebacker TJ Dottery tied his season-high with nine stops, while safety Wydett Williams Jr. had an Ole Miss career-high eight tackles.
First Quarter
After deferring the coin toss, the Rebel defense was up first and was able to stymie a slow but productive opening drive by the Bulldogs to a field goal at 11:05 in the frame.
QB Trinidad Chambliss responded by leading the Rebels on a methodical 14-play, 65-yard scoring drive that chewed up 5:18 of game time and ended with a seven-yard scamper into the endzone by Chambliss to put the Rebels up 7-3. On the drive, Chambliss was 6-of-9 passing for 48 yards and rushed for 12.
Not to be outdone, the Bulldogs ran out the remainder of the quarter on a plodding 13-play, 75 yard effort that stretched into the second quarter.
Second Quarter
While the length of the drives wouldn't change, the pace of the scoring would in the second quarter, which featured four lead changes and 31 combined points between the Rebels and Bulldogs.
On the first play, Georgia converted on third down for the third time on this long drive alone, with QB Gunner Stockton finding Lawson Luckie by himself in the corner endzone for an 11-yard score to take a 10-7 lead over the Rebels.
Chambliss and the Rebel offense set right back to work. Kewan Lacy converted on a key 3rd-and-3 from the Georgia 44 to keep the drive alive and was rewarded with his first rushing score of the day, a one-yard punch-in to put the Rebels up 14-10, capping a 10-play, 65-yard drive that took 4:03.
Stockton was superb with his legs on the ensuing Georgia drive, scoring from 22 yards out to cap a Bulldog drive that saw yet another key third-down conversion to take back the lead for UGA at 17-14.
But Ole Miss wasn't done with this back-and-forth quarter just yet. The Rebels found success of their own on third down, with Chambliss taking a designed keeper five yards on 3rd-and-4 from the Georgia 46, and then a key pass interference call on a wide receiver pass from Harrison Wallace III on 3rd-and-4 from the Georgia 9.
With the ball on the two-yard line and after a one-yard keeper by Chambliss, Lacy found the endzone again for his second score to put Ole Miss up 21-17.
Georgia continued to find ways to keep the Rebel defense on the field on the final drive of the half. The Bulldogs converted on third down two more times as Stockton led Georgia into field goal range in the final seconds of the half.
Peyton Woodring was able to send it through the uprights as time expired from 35 yards out, cutting the Rebel lead to 21-20 at the half and capping the shortest drive of the day for either team to this point – a mere 2:10 off the clock.
Third Quarter
Ole Miss wasted no time getting back on the board to start the second half, though, as Chambliss found De'Zhaun Stribling for a 75-yard passing strike on the second play of the quarter – a career-long pass – to extend the Rebel lead to 28-20 just 14 seconds into the half.
Stockton and the Bulldogs got right back to work as well, chipping away at the Rebel defense with another long nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a goal-line pop pass to Luckie at the 10:02 mark.
On the ensuing two-point try, though, Ole Miss linebacker Suntarine Perkins was resilient, getting back up off the ground to bring down Stockton and keep the Rebel lead at 28-26.
Chambliss and the Rebels came back out with perhaps their finest drive of the day, a 12-play, 75-yard scoring effort that saw several incredible plays to keep the drive alive and get Ole Miss into the endzone.
After a false start pushed the Rebels back to 2nd-and-15 from their own 30, Chambliss found Deuce Alexander down the left sideline for a highlight reel one-handed grab good for 32 yards down to the Georgia 38.
The Georgia defense held firm on three straight rushes that followed, though, and Ole Miss sent its offense back out on 4th-and-1 from the Georgia 30.
With fellow QB Austin Simmons lined up in the slot and in motion, Chambliss ran an option with Simmons and pulled the keeper for a 16-yard gain and the crucial first down.
The Rebels then continued to pound the ball on the ground, culminating with another two-yard keeper by Chambliss to put the Rebels up 35-26 with 4:12 to go in the third.
Fourth Quarter
Georgia carried a long drive from the third quarter and into the fourth, and a costly offsides penalty by the Rebel defense kept the drive alive for the Bulldogs, who capitalized on a three-yard touchdown strike from Stockton to Nate Frazier.
The score cut Ole Miss' lead to 35-33 after the extra point with 12:56 to go in the game, capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive that used up an impressive 6:16 of clock time across both frames.
The Bulldog defense kept the pressure up on the next drive, forcing the first three-and-out and first punt of the game with 12:37 to play.
Georgia did not waste the opportunity, as the Bulldogs steadily marched down the field and took a 40-35 lead with 7:29 to play after Stockton found Lawson Luckie from seven yards out for his third touchdown reception of the day.
The Bulldog defense remained relentless, forcing another third-and-out that resulted in a career-long 64-yard punt by Oscar Bird to the Georgia 10-yard line.
That starting position did nothing to daunt the Bulldogs offensively, though, as they marched 66 yards right down the field in 10 plays before Woodring nailed a 42-yard field goal to extend their lead to 43-35 with 2:06 to play.
Crucially, Georgia drained 4:27 off the clock and forced Ole Miss to use all three of its timeouts.
Despite a 12-yard rush by Kewan Lacy on first down, the Rebels were unable to get down the field after turning the ball over on downs. After a series of kneel-downs, the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs prevailed over No. 5 Ole Miss, 43-35.
Next Up
Ole Miss will remain on the road, heading to No. 14 Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1 SEC) for the first time in program history. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT next Saturday, Oct. 25, on ABC.
