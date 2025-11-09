How It Happened: Ole Miss Football Handles Business in 49-0 Win Over The Citadel
OXFORD, Miss. – An unstoppable aerial assault and the definition of stout defense guided No. 6 Ole Miss to a dominant 49-0 victory over The Citadel Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels (9-1) have now recorded a shutout in two consecutive seasons and third time in four seasons. It marks the first time since the 2007 and 2008 seasons that Ole Miss has recorded at least one shutout in back-to-back seasons.
Ole Miss’ defense continued to shut down its opponents, holding The Citadel (4-6) to only 106 yards of total offense. It’s the first time since 2014 against Memphis that the Rebels held their opponents to 150 yards or less of total offense.
The Rebels recorded 603 yards of total offense, marking the second time this season they’ve done so. Several players got an opportunity to see playing time, which included Traylon Ray, Keon Young, Micah Stallworth and Mark Trigg.
Offensive Leaders
Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss’ receivers lit up The Citadel’s defense throughout the game. Chambliss went 29-for-33 through the air, an 88 percent completion percentage, with a trio of touchdowns to no interceptions.
He accrued a 202.6 rating while passing for 333 yards, his fifth game with at least 300 passing yards.
His leading receiver was Harrison Wallace, who hauled in eight passes for 87 yards. Caleb Odom had a career day himself, recording career highs in catches (six) and receiving yards (64), while bringing in the second touchdown of his career on an easy dump pass to the flats. Winston Watkins and Cayden Lee were the other receivers to score touchdowns on the game.
Eleven different receivers caught a pass, marking the first time since 10 receivers caught a pass last season against Middle Tennessee State. Four receivers had at least five catches, which included Wallace, Odom, Watkins and De’Zhaun Stribling.
It’s impossible to ignore the impact Kewan Lacy made on the game in the running game. Lacy tied his career high for single-game touchdowns with three, improving his season total to 16. That ties Ole Miss’ single season record for most rushing touchdowns. Lacy added 49 yards to his statline and three scores.
Defensive Leaders
TJ Dotter and Andrew Maddox led Ole Miss’ defensive charge, bringing in seven tackles apiece. The Rebels recorded a season-high 13 tackles from behind the line of scrimmage, with Dottery, Suntarine Perkins and Talib Graham each recording two. Graham also recorded his first sack of his career.
Chucky Mullins Award Winner Tyler Banks had a career-high six tackles, which included two solos. He recorded 1.5 tackles for loss which is also a career best. Andrew Jones also continued his upward trajectory, hauling in four tackles with two solo, and half of one for a loss.
First Quarter
Ole Miss would find the endzone on the opening drive of the contest. The 10-play, 87-yard march capped off by Lacy’s 14th rushing score of 2025 made it 7-0 Rebels early.
After a Citadel three-and-out, Ole Miss would find the endzone again this time on a nine-play, 77-yard drive. Lacy would score his second rushing touchdown of the day from 15-yards out making it 14-0 with 6:34 to play in the opening quarter.
After a Bulldog missed field goal, Ole Miss would strike again, this time within three plays, going on a 72-yard drive resulting in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Chambliss to Watkins. It marked the first receiving touchdown of Watkins’ career.
Chambliss would finish the quarter 17-of-18 for 190 yards and a touchdown. Lacy would scamper for 41 yards and a pair of scores as Ole Miss would lead 21-0 after one.
Second Quarter
The Rebels found their fourth score in five drives to begin the second quarter. Chambliss would find Cayden Lee down the seam for a 22-yard touchdown pass, capping off a seven-play, 68-yard drive. The score read 28-0 Rebels with 10:48 to play.
To close the half, Ole Miss would orchestrate an 11-play, 80-yard drive finished off by Lacy’s third rushing touchdown of the game. Lacy’s hat trick of touchdowns marked his second time doing so in his career. By recording three rushing scores, Lacy reached 16 for the season, tying the school record for most scores in a single season by an Ole Miss tailback.
Ole Miss would finish the first half with 359 total yards of offense. Chambliss would complete 25-of-28 through the air for 280 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebel defense held The Citadel to just 48 yards of total offense.
At the half, Ole Miss would lead 35-0.
Third Quarter
The Citadel would open on offense to start the second half and were forced to punt after another three-and-out. Sage Ryan and Perkins would each pick up a sack on the drive.
Ole Miss would open their first possession with a 40-yard completion from Chambliss to Odom, setting up 1st-and-10 from the 13-yard line. Four plays later, Chambliss would find Odom again for a 1-yard touchdown pass. Odom’s second receiving touchdown of the season made it 42-0.
With the game comfortably in hand, Austin Simmons took the reins from Chambliss with sights set on closing the game. However, an interception by the Bulldogs would put them in scoring position. The Citadel threatened late in the third after the interception, but the Rebel defense kept the shutout intact, stuffing the Bulldogs on a 4th-and-2 attempt from the 11-yard line.
At the end of three, the Rebels remained in front 42-0.
Fourth Quarter
The fourth quarter was a tale of three-and-outs, as both teams couldn’t catch any offensive rhythm through the first half of the quarter. However, the Rebels would find their groove once again, driving the ball 61 yards down the field for its seventh touchdown of the game.
Simmons converted a deep pass to freshman receiver Dillon Alfred to jumpstart the offense and return to enemy territory. Steady rushing from Simmons and Damien Taylor allowed the latter to bulldoze his way into the endzone for a one-yard score, fashioning the final of 49-0.
Quarterback AJ Maddox and running back Shekai Mills-Knight took over on the final possession for Ole Miss after The Citadel’s third consecutive three-and-out. The young tandem had an impressive drive going until the time for kneeling had arrived.
Next Up
Ole Miss will take on Florida next Saturday, Nov. 15, in what will be the regular season home finale. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
