How It Happened: Ole Miss Football Handles Business in Week 4 Win Over Tulane
OXFORD, Miss. – A high-powered offensive attack paired with a stagnate defense guided No. 11 Ole Miss to a dominant 45-10 win on Saturday afternoon to improve to 4-0 for the second year in a row.
The Rebels dropped 548 offensive yards on the Green Wave (3-1), who only mustered 282 against a defense on fire.
Tulane became the second team this season to not surpass the 300-yard plateau against Ole Miss, joining Georgia State. Two Tulane quarterbacks combined for only 104 yards on 10-for-29 passing as they struggled to find a rhythm with their receivers.
Tulane went 0-for-3 on fourth down attempts, all halting momentum for the Green Wave and setting up Ole Miss for good field position.
Lucas Carneiro went 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts, including a 54-yard bomb that tied his career high.
Offensive Leaders
Trinidad Chambliss once again shined behind center, going 17-for-27 with a pair of touchdowns. He eclipsed 400 yards of total offense for the second week in a row with 307 yards in the air and 112 on the ground.
He became the first Ole Miss player to surpass the century mark in both passing and rushing since quarterback Jaxson Dart did so in 2023 against Georgia Tech.
Deuce Alexander paced the Rebel receivers with four receptions for 94 yards, an overall career-high for the sophomore. His fourth quarter touchdown was his first in an Ole Miss uniform and effectively put the game away for the Rebels.
Kewan Lacy reached the endzone twice for the Rebels, his second multi-touchdown career game of the season as he increased his season total to seven through four games.
Defensive Leaders
Linebacker Jaden Yates became the first Rebel defender this season to reach double-digit tackles in a game this season. His 11 tackles led Ole Miss’ dominant defense, which had five tackles for loss in the game.
Will Echoles had a career-high eight tackles and had an impressive pass breakup in the first quarter for the first of his career.
First Quarter
Ole Miss received the opening kickoff and marched down the field to go up 7-0 with 12:23 left in the opening quarter.
The drive was highlighted by a Trinidad Chambliss 41-yard run that set up first and goal from the five. Chambliss would find Dae’Quan Wright for a 5-yard touchdown pass that capped off an eight play, 75-yard scoring drive.
On Tulane’s opening possession, Chris Graves Jr. forced a pass breakup to get Ole Miss off the field on 3rd-and-6.
Chambliss took the offense down to the five yard line again but the Green Wave defense held firm, holding the Rebels to a field goal.
Lucas Carneiro connected on a 22-yard attempt to make it 10-0 with 3:13 to play. Chambliss led Ole Miss through the air and on the ground through 15 minutes of action.
Second Quarter
Ole Miss’ third drive would also result in three points after Carneiro made a 54-yard attempt, tying a career long to put Ole Miss up 13-0 with 12:48 remaining in quarter two.
Tulane was able to generate momentum offensively on its opening drive of the quarter but were held to three points.
Patrick Durkin capped off an 11 play 59-yard drive with a 34-yard field goal to get Tulane on the board with 6:40 left in half number one.
The Rebels would respond with a six play 72-yard drive capped off by a Kewan Lacy 1-yard score. Lacy’s sixth rushing touchdown of the season put Ole Miss up 20-3.
After another Green Wave punt, Ole Miss possessed the ball again with two minutes left in the half. Chambliss would find Cayden Lee for a 47-yard strike to set up 1st-and-10 inside the red zone.
Ole Miss would settle for three once again as Carneiro made his third kick of the day from 33-yards to make it 23-3.
Chambliss finished the half 13-of-19 for 182-yards and one touchdown. The ground game of Chambliss, Lacy and Deuce Alexander combined for 131-yards on 22 carries and Lacy’s 1-yard score. The Ole Miss defense held Tulane to 117 total yards over the first 30 minutes.
Third Quarter
Tulane would take the opening possession all the way down to the 5-yard line but came up empty after going for it on fourth down.
Tulane would force the first Ole Miss punt of the game on the Rebels opening possession. Oscar Bird would flip the field with a 54-yard punt as Tulane took over on their own 38-yard line.
The Green Wave moved the ball into Ole Miss territory again, but were turned over on downs for the second straight drive after Princewill Umanmielen and Zxavian Harris stuffed Arnold Barnes III on 4th-and-1.
Ole Miss would capitalize on good field position as Chambliss orchestrated a drive all the way down to the 1-yard line as time expired in the third quarter. Ole Miss led it 23-3 after three.
Fourth Quarter
The final quarter started with a 3rd-and-1 from the one. Chambliss pitched the option to Lacy for the touchdown to cap off a six play 60-yard scoring drive.
The successful two-point conversion attempt made it 31-3 Rebels with 14:55 to play.
For the third straight possession, Tulane would go for it on fourth and short and come up empty. Ole Miss would take over on downs at their own 45-yard line.
The next play Chambliss would connect with Dae-Quan Wright for a 53-yard catch and run, setting up first and goal from the two.
Logan Diggs would punch it in for his second rushing touchdown of the season as Ole Miss increased its lead to 38-3.
Ole Miss forced a Tulane three-and-out on its following drive and took over at its own 28.
Chambliss and Lacy guided the Rebels in their final drive of the game, with Lacy pounding the ground for 24 yards before Chambliss launched a deep pass to Alexander for a 33-yard touchdown.
Tulane would respond with its first touchdown of the game, a six-yard pass from Brendan Sullivan to Anthony Brown-Stephens that completed an 11-play drive.
Tulane would get the ball one more time, but Cedrick Beavers would pick off Sullivan for his first career interception and clinch the game for the Rebels, fashioning the final score of 45-10.
Next Up
Ole Miss continues SEC play next week and will face No. 3 LSU. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
