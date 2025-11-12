How Jeff Brohm's Louisville Contract Extension Impacts Lane Kiffin and Florida Talks
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines this fall as the coaching carousel across college football heats up down the stretch of the 2025 season.
With job openings at LSU, Florida, Penn State, Arkansas, and Auburn, among others, Kiffin has been tied to multiple available gigs - notably the Florida and LSU jobs.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
But a candidate that has been a hot commodity in both the Penn State and Florida coaching searches has been Louisville Cardinals shot-caller Jeff Brohm.
"Brohm is Louisville royalty and has virtually his entire family tied into the university," Sports Illustrated wrote. "Would he give that all up to coach in the SEC at a place that could instantly hand him a national title contender right away? Given the number of openings, he may have to consider it."
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Lane Kiffin: -300
2. Eli Drinkwitz: +120
3. James Franklin: +600
4. Jedd Fisch: +600
5. Jeff Brohm: +1200
6. Brent Key: +2000
7. Jon Sumrall: +2000
8. Clark Lea: +2000
9. Alex Golesh: +2500
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2500
Now, the Gators can cross Brohm off of the list with the head coach in extension talks with the Louisville Cardinals, according to On3 Sports.
The fast-rising head coach has been a name to monitor, but with his name out of contention, all eyes remain on Kiffin for the Florida Gators gig.
Kiffin is - undoubtedly - the top target on the Florida board as the program navigates a national coaching search following the firing of Billy Napier.
