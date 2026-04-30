Nation's No. 4 Quarterback, Top Ole Miss Football Commit Earns Elite 11 Finals Invite

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher is Elite 11 Finals bound after receiving an invite to the prestigious event this week.

Croucher, the No. 4 rated quarterback in America, shined at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta this offseason where he's now earned an official invite to the Finals this summer in Los Angeles (Calif.).

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss program last fall with the Rebels continuing to keep their full attention on him until the Early Signing Period in December.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them," Croucher said.

"They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Across Croucher's junior campaign in 2025, the talented signal-caller suited up nine games where he threw for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

NEW: 4-star QB Keegan Croucher has been invited to this summer's Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles🎯



Croucher is committed to Ole Miss.



Read: https://t.co/lkV1MAcTwa pic.twitter.com/oaiTFng6Q9 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 29, 2026

As a sophomore in 2024, Croucher tossed for 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three picks on the docket. According to MaxPreps, the Ole Miss pledge averaged 228 yards per game and also rushed for a score.

Ole Miss continues looking to add weapons around Croucher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in America.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals' Scouting Report says.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production."

Now, Croucher can add Elite 11 Finalist to his resumé after earning an invite to the prestigious event in Los Angeles this summer.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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