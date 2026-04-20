Ole Miss Football Commit, Top Quarterback in America Surges in Recruiting Rankings

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has emerged as one of the hottest prospects on the recruiting trail this offseason with programs galore eyeing his services.

Croucher comes in as the No. 4 rated signal-caller in America with the Ole Miss Rebels and Pete Golding currently holding his commitment, but it hasn't stopped programs from pursuing a flip.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has earned offers from the "Who's Who" of powerhouse programs across America, but it's Golding and Co. that hold the pledge where the Rebels will now look to fight off multiple programs for his signature in December.

That includes the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, keeping tabs on Croucher.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals' Scouting Report sayd.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher via X.

Now, Croucher has surged in the most recent Rivals Recruiting Rankings update where he checks in as a Top-50 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle - sitting put as the No. 4 rated quarterback in America.

It's another step in the right direction for the elite signal-caller with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to keep a foot on the gas until the Early Signing Period in December.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them," Croucher said.

"They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

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