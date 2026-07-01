How Ole Miss Can Avoid Major Trap Game vs. Auburn Next Season

As the Ole Miss Rebels plan for their 2026 season, a contest against the Auburn Tigers on Halloween is one of those games that could be used to determine how the rest of the season will go for them.

Even though this type of game may not garner as much national interest as others would, it is the type of game that will make the difference between being good and just being mediocre for the Rebels.

Don't turn this game into a trap game

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Chas Nimrod (5) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Ole Miss, the answer probably lies in timing. A team that intends to win a national title should never take their competition lightly, particularly when dealing with teams from their own conference within the tough setting of the SEC. The SEC has made a name for itself based on the fact that each game is always tough, especially on the road in a scary place like Jordan-Hare.

One of Auburn’s biggest strengths heading into this game could be the element of surprise. With new players, new systems, and renewed confidence, it can be hard to game plan against certain teams. If the Tigers are coming into the year with momentum and good quarterback play, they can become one of the toughest teams for Ole Miss to face.

Ole Miss needs to make sure that it does not come out of the gate slowly while keeping the tempo under control. The Rebels have made their mark on being creative and playing fast, but they need balance when playing against their conference opponents and a good defense like Auburn's.

Take care of business early in the season

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) is seen during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Provided that Ole Miss is capable of defining its identity earlier on in the 2026 season, then this game will prove an invaluable trial match prior to the difficult period in the team's schedule. A win against Auburn will be of much benefit for the Rebels and provide great momentum for the rest of the season.

But if Ole Miss comes into the game distracted or focused on the next game, Auburn possesses the kind of program and athletic talent that could take advantage of it. Losing a surprising game within your own conference is one of the most popular stories within college football, and Auburn would love nothing more than to be the spoiler in this particular case.

In all, this game is not only about playing one more game in the season, but also about proving the maturity and concentration of the Ole Miss team. Winning this game can prove that Ole Miss can play under the pressure of high-level competition, while losing will make some problems evident before the playoffs start.

The determining factors here are preparation and execution, as well as what kind of Auburn Tigers show up for the game. There are no guarantees in the SEC, and Ole Miss will need to prove that it is always prepared whenever it takes the field.

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