How Ole Miss Football's Offense Will Replicate Lane Kiffin's Style Under New Coaching

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have redesigned the coaching staff this offseason with multiple new additions being made heading into a pivotal fall for the program.

In a significant move for the program, Golding and Co. hired away offensive coordinator John David Baker away from East Carolina where he is set to make his second stint with the Ole Miss program.

Baker replaces former Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. after the elite assistant made his move to join Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Now, with Baker back for his second stint and familiarity within the former Ole Miss system, there will be a similar game plan under his leadership on offense.

“I would say 80% of it is exactly the same that it’s been,” Baker said after practice on Friday. “[Tempo] will always be the basis of what we do. The other thing I learned the most is picking your poison — knowing when it’s time to go fast, when it’s time not to, when to slow it down, and what you’re trying to accomplish with the tempo.

“In the early years of our time here, [tempo] was used as an equalizer. Now we feel like it’s gotten to the point where the talent level that we have in the room, now it’s an advantage for us, and we’ve got to use it the right way. We’ve got to pick our spots with it. But that will always be the core of this offense.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Ole Miss Players Rave About Baker's Energy

“JDB, he’s a great guy,” Ole Miss offensive lineman Delano Townsend said. “The first time I met him was during the playoffs. He sat down with me one-on-one and broke everything down, because I wasn’t here when he was here previously.

“He gave me a little backstory, and I’ve loved him ever since he’s been here. He’s a great guy.”

Deuce Weighs In...

“He’s just a great guy to be around,” Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander said. “He’s not like some OCs where you’d be kind of scared to say something to him. If I see him, I always say what’s up, dap him up. We always talk ball — plays, concepts, defenses, whatever. He’s just a great guy.”

Now, as the offseason rolls on, the new-look offense - spearheaded by Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy - will look to jumpstart the program this fall.

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