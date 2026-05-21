The 5 Most Important Moments of Ole Miss' 2025 Football Season

The Ole Miss Rebels players from the 2025 team were required to adopt a mental mindset that exceeded that of any team before, forced to let go of their coach and embrace a new sense of direction led by Coach Pete Golding.

But the Rebels from 2025 redefined what can happen in Oxford.

Each player played a crucial role for the Rebels, and the moments ranged from individual achievement to team success.

Transition to Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Miami Hurricanes at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pulling off an already impressive 2024 season, the Rebels were craving success, but after losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, the quarterback role was up for grabs.

Austin Simmons calmly sat behind Dart, but when he went in, success followed his name. Simmons started the season opener against Georgia State, throwing for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the high-scoring 63-7 victory. During the game against Kentucky, Simmons hurt his left ankle.

In the midst of injury, Chambliss took over for the quarterback in the Arkansas game, leading to 12 consecutive starts. After the Arkansas start, Simmons only stepped on the field in four more games, only attempting 20 passes, leading to a completion of 60% for 744 yards, tacking on four touchdowns and five interceptions between all five of his games.

Without the shift in quarterbacks, the Rebels' success is unknown, as Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Oxford became a town flying Trinidad and Tobago’s national flags, in support of the transfer. As for Simmons, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Missouri.

Ole Miss took on the Florida Gators at home after a season-altering loss in 2024.

The game ended in a close 34-24 win for Ole Miss, with Florida fans chanting for coach Lane Kiffin amid questions about whether he would be leaving the Rebels.

Kewan Lacy and Lucas Carneiro added 10 points onto the board quickly before any reaction from Florida. Chambliss threw one of his three interceptions, leading the Gators to the sweet spot in the Rebels’ 10.

In a back-and-forth game, the teams headed into the locker room at 24-20. The score remained the same for the entirety of the third quarter.

But at the start of the fourth quarter, Lacy started with a one-yard touchdown. After a strong defensive stop, Lacy rushed in for his third and final touchdown of the game with less than two minutes remaining.

Coaching Transition

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the questionable scenario that Kiffin was going to leave, with no shock and lots of delays, the head coach left for the LSU Tigers on November 30, 2025 ahead of a crucial and monumental postseason. With the new position, he was denied the opportunity to coach the Rebels in the postseason.

Effective immediately and embraced by Rebel fans, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was promoted to head coach. Multiple assistant coaches joined coach Kiffin at LSU, including Charlie Weis Jr., Joe Cox, George McDonald, and Kevin Smith. With multiple coaches leaving, the team had two things to rely on: Golding and each other.

Georgia in the Sugar Bowl

To keep their dream alive, the Rebels dominated the Tulane Green Wave as Ole Miss fans set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing Santa hats with 68,002 participants in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Following the Green Wave was the highly anticipated matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs, a strong SEC rival. The Rebels lost earlier in the season on the road, falling 43-35.

To start the New Year, the Rebels headed down to New Orleans in a nail-biting, back-and-forth game. Georgia highlighted Ole Miss calming down in the fourth quarter, closing a 10-point gap. To close the game out, Chambliss led a speedy drive and a 40-yard completion by De’Zhaun Stribling to give Carneiro one final chance. After setting the Sugar Bowl record, Carneiro kicked a 47-yard field goal to push the Rebels to the next round.

The Rebels had so many strong moments throughout the season, but the biggest moments have to be grouped, and it's every individual who affected this past season.

Starting with Kiffin, he became the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins, leaving behind a 55-19 record in his time as head coach from 2020 to 2025. With his wins, he became the third-most-winning head coach in program history.

Quinshon Judkins' touchdown record was shattered by Lacy, who set a new record of 24. The sophomore was only four touchdowns away from breaking the single-season SEC record set by Derrick Henry in 2015.

That's not all for Lacy; he also tied Quinshon Judkins ' single-season rushing record, taking 1,567 yards to the record. Outside of kickers, no player has scored more than 144 points alone, but Lacy took it upon himself to score 144 points alone in 2025

Chambliss placed his name in the history book as the first Ole Miss quarterback to win a College Football Playoff game. As for the SEC, he became the first player to record 300 passing yards and 50 yards in three consecutive games.

As the team heads into the 2026 season, they are gearing up for more success amid mounting doubts.

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