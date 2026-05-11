Ole Miss Leaves Spring With High Hopes For Running Back Room

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to lean heavily on Kewan Lacy this fall, with the junior guaranteed as the featured back alongside Trinidad Chambliss. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Lacy is coming off a stellar 2025 season in which he rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also establishing himself as an elite pass protector and dependable checkdown target out of the backfield.

But head coach Pete Golding and running backs coach Frank Wilson added depth through the transfer portal by signing three backs — JT Lindsey (LSU), Makhi Frazier (Michigan State), and Joshua Dye (Southern Utah) — providing the pieces to contribute and preserve Lacy throughout the season.

Ole Miss may not have fully settled its running back hierarchy exiting spring, but the Rebels leave camp with something they lacked a season ago: legitimate rotational flexibility in the backfield.

Ole Miss To Feature a Complementary Backfield

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway from Ole Miss' running back room coming out of spring may not be just its improved depth, but the variety of skill sets now available within the rotation.

While Lacy remains the clear centerpiece, the Rebels appear to have assembled a backfield capable of fitting multiple identities and situations. Whether it's third-and-short, the screen game or blitz pickup, Ole Miss has added more physical runners while still maintaining the elite speed the program has showcased in recent years.

Makhi Frazier gives Ole Miss a physical presence between the tackles. When asked this spring whether anyone had emerged behind Lacy, Golding pointed to Frazier's progress.

"Makhi's doing really well. He's got really good balance, body control and patience. He lets the blocks develop and can burst through the hole," Golding said.

JT Lindsey is another name to watch. The LSU transfer has the speed to stress defenses horizontally and the athleticism to be a dependable target in the passing game, giving him the ability to create chunk plays in space. Golding spoke highly of Lindsey, saying, "JT is just a different athlete than most of them, probably one of the more explosive players on the team as far as top-end speed and vertical jump."

That balance could become critical over the course of an SEC schedule.

Lacy carried the ball 306 times in 2025, and that wear became evident in the College Football Playoff where he injured his shoulder in the opening round game against the Tulane Green Wave and then later injured his hamstring early in the Fiesta Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes.

Rather than forcing Lacy into that same workload he handled a season ago, Ole Miss appears focused on building a rotation capable of preserving its lead back while remaining physical and explosive enough to be a run-first offense.

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