Hype Train Continues For Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at Reese's Senior Bowl
Is Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart becoming a first-round pick before our eyes?
Time will tell, but the gunslinger out of Kaysville, Utah, is gaining a ton of pre-draft hype this week in Mobile, Alabama, ahead of the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Not only has Dart earned high praise from Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, but on Friday, Nagy announced that the Rebels quarterback had caught the eye of other players on hand for the all-star game set to take place on Saturday.
According to a post from Nagy on X (formerly Twitter), Dart was "named [the] top QB on American squad in vote from CB & DS position groups at Practice Player-of-the-Week awards ceremony today at 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl." You can view the announcement below.
Nagy later posted that not only was Dart gaining attention on the gridiron, but his golf swing is attracting a lot of buzz. The signal caller set Mobile Topgolf records in driving distance and ball speed at the Senior Bowl practice player awards party.
Dart had a monster senior season in Oxford while leading the Rebels to their third 10-plus-win season in the last four years. He threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions and also led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game while earning single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
Dart and multiple other Rebels will put their talents on display Saturday in the Senior Bowl. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on NFL Network.