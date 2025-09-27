How to Watch: No. 13 Ole Miss Football vs. No. 4 LSU Tigers in Week 5 SEC Battle
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will square off against Brian Kelly and the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
With significant buzz surrounding the Top-15 SEC matchup, both programs will take the field in Oxford looking to make a statement while boosting their College Football Playoff chances.
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy," Kelly said. "I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."
Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup coming off of four consecutive wins over Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tulane with the competition-level rising once again in Oxford.
Now, with kickoff right around the corner, what are the best ways to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 5 clash in the Magnolia State? Which program are the experts picking to win on Saturday?
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The ESPN FPI Prediction: Ole Miss Enters as the Favorite
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will enter Saturday against the LSU Tigers with a 73.3 percent chance of taking home a victory.
The ESPN FPI favors the Rebels in this one with Kiffin and Co. looking to start the 2025 season off to a 5-0 start.
Josh Pate's Pick: Ole Miss Handles Business
“Give me Ole Miss to win, give me Ole Miss to cover,” he said. “There’s still some issues with this LSU team. They’ve been masked a little bit because they’ve won games, which is very good.
"I also fully believe in the theory that it’s possible for a team to have issues early in the year and get them worked out as the season goes on.
“Sometimes that happens like with Florida last year, but it was too late because they had already lost a bunch of games by the time they figured it out.
"If you can play defense like LSU has so far, maybe you don’t have to lose. Maybe you keep playing ugly and then you just end up winning.”
