How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in a Week 12 SEC Showdown
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 12 SEC battle against DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators.
In a matchup that will have America's attention in the primetime slot, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff chances alive in Oxford.
The Rebels will suit up in the final home game of the 2025 regular season on Saturday where the program is currently 7-0 at home, marking the third time in school history they've achieved a 7-0 home record, all under Lane Kiffin.
With a win on Saturday, the Rebels would secure the first eight-win home season in school history.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, what are the best ways to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 12 SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium?
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Scouting the Gators:
Florida's red-zone defense ranks in the top 25 nationally, and the unit is allowing 347.2 yards per game. Linebacker Myles Graham leads the team with 51 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Defensive back Bryce Thronton is fourth in the FBS with two fumble recoveries this season.
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter.
"Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.
"We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0."
