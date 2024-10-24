LOOK: First Injury Report Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels are returning to the field on Saturday to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, and the first injury report for the game was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday night.
Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC) had an open date last week, so its injury report is greatly lessened in length leading up to the game against the Sooners. You can view the initial report for both teams below.
Cedrick Beavers and Logan Diggs are the only two Rebels who are definitely out on Saturday, and running back Matt Jones is listed is "doubtful," meaning we could see more action from Ulysses Bentley IV in the backfield against the Sooners.
In the "questionable" category are offensive linemen Jayden Williams and Jeremy James alongside wide receiver Tre Harris. Princely Umanmielen, TJ Dottery and Cayden Lee are all listed as "probable." If Williams and James are able to suit up and go, that would be a big boost to what has been a struggling trench unit during conference play.
"We all have room to grow," Rebels center Reese McIntyre said earlier this week. "We're all learning every day. We're taking what (offensive line) Coach (John) Garrison is coaching and applying it on the field.
"You've just got to flush it and go. Oklahoma is coming in, so it will be a good challenge for us this week."
Harris’ addition to this list is also a big deal for Ole Miss as the offensive production has seemed to lessen when he is not available.
For Oklahoma, it doesn't look like much will change between now and Saturday as seven of the nine players on the list are officially out. Running back Gavin Sawchuk is doubtful to see the field against the Rebels, and wide receiver Deion Burks is listed as "questionable."
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Oklahoma is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. The game will be televised on ESPN.
