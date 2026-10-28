How Transfers Out of Ole Miss Football Have Fared in 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels underwent significant change when Lane Kiffin suddenly departed for LSU. Pete Golding took over the program and led the Rebels to two College Football Playoff wins and has the Rebels back in the CFP conversation.

Ole Miss was one of the busiest teams in the transfer portal. It added 29 new players while 25 players entered the portal.

Let's take a look at how some of the notable players have fared with their new teams.

DE Princewill Umanmielen (LSU)

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 32 total tackles, 8.5 sacks

Umanmielen joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge this offseason. He led the team in sacks (9) last season and was a key part of Golding's defense. Umanmielen has found similar success with the Tigers.

He's nearly matched last season's sack total in eight games. Umanmielen is one of the best pass rushers in college football, and his draft stock is rising by the week.

QB Austin Simmons (Missouri)

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 132/209, 1,773 passing yards, 14 TD, 2 INT

Simmons understandably entered the transfer portal after losing the starting QB job to Trinidad Chambliss. He found a home with the Missouri Tigers and has excelled.

Simmons struggled against his former team, finishing his first game without a touchdown pass. Regardless, Simmons has been tremendous this season, and most Rebels fans are cheering for the senior QB.

LB TJ Dottery (LSU)

LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 58 total tackles, 3 pass deflections, 0.5 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Dottery was Ole Miss' leading tackler last season and was another massive loss for the Rebels' defense.

Dottery has played an equally pivotal role at LSU. He leads the team in tackles and has continued to play with an aggressive style. He recorded five total tackles in the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss.

WR Cayden Lee (Missouri)

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Cayden Lee. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 47 receptions, 678 yards, 5 TDs

Lee went to Missouri alongside Simmons and has thrived as the lead wideout. He's already surpassed his reception and yardage totals from last season.

Lee has posted three 100-yard efforts this year and has had one of the best seasons among former Rebels. He recorded five receptions for 62 yards against Ole Miss.

DE Da'Shawn Womack (Auburn)

Stats: 14 total tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception

Womack matched his sack total from last season and is fourth in sacks for Auburn this year. The former Rebels' defensive end will line up against his former team on Saturday. Ole Miss will have to keep an eye on Womack.

On the flip side, four former Auburn players will suit up for the Rebels this week.

WR Winston Watkins Jr. (LSU)

LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 37 receptions, 487 yards, 2 TDs

Watkins Jr. has played an integral role in LSU's passing attack this season. He's recorded three or more receptions in every game and posted two 100-yard efforts.

Watkins has struggled with drops, but the former Ole Miss wideout has played well in his first season in Baton Rouge.

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