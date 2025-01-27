ESPN Analyst Predicts Big Senior Bowl Week From Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has generated a lot of pre-NFL Draft buzz since he lit up the scoreboard in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, and that trend continued this week.
Recently, ESPN released a story highlighting the best NFL prospects and quarterbacks for the upcoming Reese's Senior Bowl along with some predictions for the game. NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller had some high praise for Dart and made him the subject of his individual prediction.
You can read an excerpt of Miller's analysis below.
"Jaxson Dart will start his climb into the first round. A talented passer with a good arm, good mobility and great production under Kiffin, Dart is my pick to fill the quarterback void after Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Scouts have praised Dart for being a competitor and love his experience. Much like Bo Nix last year, Dart could push his way into the first round with a good pre-draft process." -- ESPN's Matt Miller
Jordan Reid also predicted Dart to slide into the "QB3" role in this year's draft behind Ward and Sanders, highlighting that the biggest concern will be whether or not he can consistently read and go through NFL progressions. Still, it's obvious that the Ole Miss signal caller has garnered tons of hype ahead of the Senior Bowl, and if he can deliver, his draft stock could rise even further.
Dart had a record-breaking season in Oxford in 2024, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions this season. He led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game and also earned single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
His departure from Ole Miss will leave a big hole on the Rebels offense, but it appears that the program is set to turn over the control of the unit to Austin Simmons, a young quarterback who has backed up Dart for the last two years.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Alabama, and the game will be televised on NFL Network.