LOOK: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Drawing High Praise at Reese's Senior Bowl
Jaxson Dart is one of a handful of Ole Miss Rebels who are set to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl this week, and Tuesday marked the first practice for the event.
Dart and the other players in attendance were able to put their fair share of work in, but some of the biggest comments concerning the Ole Miss quarterback came from Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy on Monday where he shared some insight on what the reaction has been to Dart's participation in the game.
"With Jaxson Dart, my phone probably pinged more when we announced him than any other quarterback just because I think guys want to see him in a pro-style offense and throwing into tighter windows," Nagy said.
"I've said this a million times over the last few weeks, but Lane [Kiffin] does such a good job there that he's throwing routes on air all the time. That's not NFL football. I've even said something to Jaxson this week. He's getting ready to throw into tighter windows. Really excited to see him out there."
Dart spoke with the media following the first Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday, and he was appreciative of Nagy's words. You can view a video of his comments below from Jevan McCoskey of WXXV.
"I think that's a huge compliment from him," Dart said. "There's a ton of amazing players out here. Like I said, that's a great compliment. Really appreciate it. I'm looking forward to continuing to get better working out here, being with these great players and great coaches."
Dart will have an opportunity to put his talents on display once again for NFL scouts this week as they determine whether or not he could thrive in an professional system. His goal of "getting better" this week will also carry the knowledge that the pre-draft process can make-or-break a quarterback hoping to get picked up early by an NFL franchise.
Still, Dart's draft stock has already risen in recent week following a record-breaking season in Oxford in 2024. The senior quarterback threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions, and he also led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game while earning single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Alabama, and the game will be televised on NFL Network.