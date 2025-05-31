Illinois' Bret Bielema Fires Back at Ole Miss Football Fan, the 'SEC Gauntlet'
During this week's spring meetings in Destin (Fla.), the Southeastern Conference presented graphics breaking down the "gauntlet" of a schedule each program faces heading into each season.
The graphic detailed different viewpoints and analytics with what makes the SEC such a force year in and year out.
For Illinois coach Bret Bielema, the Fighting Illini's shot-caller detailed the way that college football has changed across the last few seasons and how it's benefitted the entire landscape.
He broke down the change in NIL and the Transfer Portal with the positives it has had for not just Illinois, but other programs.
"The last 2-3 years where legal NIL and portal transfer rules have balanced rosters like never before," Bielema wrote in a post.
"Look at head to head in the same time frame head to head with Power 4. Especially with a possible B1G vs SEC challenge that is being discussed."
The former Arkansas Razorbacks coach [2013-17] went 29-24 in Fayetteville with an Ole Miss Rebels fan responding to Bielema's post with his record in SEC play.
But it didn't take long for the Illinois head coach to clap back.
“Yes I do and the SEC was an awesome experience and extremely tough before today’s rules. And also remember going 3-1 vs Ole Miss during that time,” Bret Bielema wrote.
There remains discussions with the current College Football Playoff format and how changes can positively influence the Southeastern Conference moving forward.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and others have gone public with statements believing there should be a more analytical approach when it comes to selecting the College Football Playoff slots.
The "5+11 model" is what multiple head coaches across the nation have stated is the "best" approach moving forward.
"The 5+11 model includes auto bids for the five highest-ranked conference champions, but 11 at-large teams," On3 Sports wrote. "The seeding is anyone’s guess in that 16-team format, but one would assume it would be straight seeding once all of the teams are selected."
Kelly hopped on SiriusXM to detail his thoughts.
“5+11. Well, I mean, pretty obvious, right?” Kelly said on Sirius XM. “I mean more automatics, you know? And the opportunity to maybe even steal another one. So I think that’s probably where all of our coaches are.
"Our concerns with the committee is in terms of weighting your schedule, they look at just the right hand column, and what that looks like. Not all losses are the same. And I know nobody wants to talk about losses, but the truth of the matter is, losses are different."
As the offseason continues, more and more discussions have been brought to light surrounding the College Football Playoff, Strength of Schedule and more.
