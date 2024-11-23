In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Continues Playoff Quest vs. Florida in Gainesville
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels have reinserted themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation, but in order to remain there, they have to win their final two regular season games, beginning on Saturday against the Florida Gators.
The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) have won three straight games since their overtime loss to LSU in Baton Rouge on Oct. 12, and after a bye week that followed a huge win over the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss appears to be as healthy as it's been all season entering this game against the Gators.
Running back Logan Diggs (who looked like he might see his first action as a Rebel this week after suffering an ACL injury last season with LSU) will not suit up in this game, but wide receiver Tre Harris is returning, and the Ole Miss defensive line appears to have a clean bill of health, according to the latest injury report from the Southeastern Conference.
According to the current betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is a 12.5-point favorite in Saturday's game against Florida. Can the Rebels pull off the road win and remain in the CFP hunt? Follow along below for in-game updates from the contest in Gainesville set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
PREGAME
As noted above, Ole Miss is rather healthy entering this contest, outside of the running back position. Wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup and running backs Henry Parrish Jr., Logan Diggs and Rashad Amos are listed as "out" in this contest, but no other Rebel made the latest injury report. That's a good sign for Lane Kiffin's team as it enters a hostile road environment.
It was also announced on Thursday night that Ole Miss will be using one of its road uniform combinations for the third time this season: powder blue helmets, white jerseys and white pants. This particular combination with the new white jerseys has only been worn twice all-time (both of which resulted in wins during the 2024 campaign).
You can view the uniform below modeled by cornerback Trey Amos.