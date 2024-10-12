In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Faces LSU in Annual Magnolia Bowl
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels have a difficult task ahead of them on Saturday as they face the No. 13 LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The Rebels (5-1, 1-1 SEC) are fresh off a road SEC win over South Carolina, but the week prior saw them lose an upset at home to Kentucky. With those results in the rearview mirror, this week's game against LSU is of huge importance in the race for the College Football Playoff and a potential SEC Championship berth.
LSU also has one loss on the year, one that came against the USC Trojans in the season opener, but it has the added advantage of this game being played in Baton Rouge, a place that Ole Miss has not won since 2008. The Rebels claimed a 55-49 win over the Tigers last year in Oxford, but they have not won back-to-back games in this rivalry since 2008-09.
Can Ole Miss break these streaks and head into its bye week with six wins? Follow along below for in-game updates between the Rebels and Tigers, a game that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
PREGAME
Ole Miss announced earlier this week that it will be donning one of its most-recognizable uniform combinations on Saturday night: a classic look of navy helmets, red jerseys and gray pants. You can view this combination below with wide receiver Tre Harris' threads.