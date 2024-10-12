Magnolia Bowl Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels face a huge test on Saturday night when they take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Ole Miss (5-1, 1-1 SEC) has already suffered one loss this season and taken a hit in its College Football Playoff hopes, but another slip up would put them behind the eight ball in that quest near the halfway point of the campaign.
The Rebels have not won a game in Death Valley since 2008, and they have not won back-to-back games in the series since 2008-09, so both of those streaks are on the line tonight after Ole Miss took down the Tigers last season in Oxford.
Can Ole Miss come away with the win on Saturday? Here are staff predictions from Ole Miss On SI.
Cole Thompson - Staff Writer
The Magnolia Bowl is filled with pure disgust and disdain between these two sides. It’s also been one of the more hyped-up games since last year’s upset in Oxford.
As much as the crowd atmosphere will play a role on Saturday night, I truly think that loss to Kentucky was the wake up call needed for Ole Miss. Dart delivers a Heisman-worthy fourth quarter as the Rebels enter the bye week 6-1.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 30, LSU 21
Henry Stuart - Staff Writer
In an all-time classic, the Rebels secure their first win in Death Valley since 2008. Jaxson Dart leads the charge with 300-plus total yards, and the defensive line has another big game with three-plus sacks.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, LSU 27
Billy Kuhl - Staff Writer
The Rebels are coming off a very nice victory over South Carolina in their first road SEC game. As they head into this Saturday against LSU, they are looking for a way to get the offense going.
The historical odds have LSU winning, however the Ole Miss Rebels will come out on top in this year's edition of the Magnolia Bowl.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 30, LSU 24
John Macon Gillespie - Publisher
This game being in Death Valley is the wild card, for me. However, I think Ole Miss is the better team in this scenario, and in today's age of the transfer portal, players simply aren't affected by things like the Rebels' struggles in Baton Rouge since 2008.
The environment will be tough, but I think the Rebels come out on top.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, LSU 24